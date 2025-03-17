Advertisement
Prep talk: Like father, like son. Drew Spooner officiates first state basketball final

Drew Spooner, an Oak Park grad whose father, Bill, was an NBA official, worked his first state championship game.
Drew Spooner, an Oak Park graduate whose father, Bill, was an NBA official, worked his first state championship game, the Division II boys basketball final at Golden 1 Center on Saturday.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
Bill Spooner was a proud father at Golden 1 Center on Saturday. He traveled to Sacramento to see his son, Drew, an Oak Park graduate, work as one of the three officials for the state Division II boys basketball championship game.

Bill was a longtime NBA official. Before that, he was one of the best football players in Taft High history, playing receiver.

Now Drew, 24, is following his path officiating basketball games. He’s been assigned to top games in the Mission League and got his chance to experience the state final.

The only pressure Drew probably feels is when Dad is on the golf course. Then the competition gets intense. ...

March Madness in college basketball will see lots of former Southern California high school products participating for men and women. The USC and UCLA women’s teams are loaded with Southland products and both are considered title contenders.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

