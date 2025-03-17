Prep talk: Like father, like son. Drew Spooner officiates first state basketball final
- Share via
-
Bill Spooner was a proud father at Golden 1 Center on Saturday. He traveled to Sacramento to see his son, Drew, an Oak Park graduate, work as one of the three officials for the state Division II boys basketball championship game.
Bill was a longtime NBA official. Before that, he was one of the best football players in Taft High history, playing receiver.
Now Drew, 24, is following his path officiating basketball games. He’s been assigned to top games in the Mission League and got his chance to experience the state final.
The only pressure Drew probably feels is when Dad is on the golf course. Then the competition gets intense. ...
March Madness in college basketball will see lots of former Southern California high school products participating for men and women. The USC and UCLA women’s teams are loaded with Southland products and both are considered title contenders.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.