Prep talk: Like father, like son. Drew Spooner officiates first state basketball final

Drew Spooner, an Oak Park graduate whose father, Bill, was an NBA official, worked his first state championship game, the Division II boys basketball final at Golden 1 Center on Saturday.

Bill Spooner was a proud father at Golden 1 Center on Saturday. He traveled to Sacramento to see his son, Drew, an Oak Park graduate, work as one of the three officials for the state Division II boys basketball championship game.

Bill was a longtime NBA official. Before that, he was one of the best football players in Taft High history, playing receiver.

Former NBA official Bill Spooner has worked many times at Golden 1 Center. Now he gets to see his son, Drew, officiate Division II final Chatsworth vs. Jesuit. Proud moment. pic.twitter.com/7KctcJRrnm — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 15, 2025

Now Drew, 24, is following his path officiating basketball games. He’s been assigned to top games in the Mission League and got his chance to experience the state final.

SALUTE to Alijah Arenas! 🫡



No. 14 all-time in California



No. 1 all-time in the #CIFLACS



Top 5 LA City leading scorers:



Alijah Arenas - 3,002 🏀☝️👏

Deon Green - 2,540

Danny Walker - 2,354

Dwayne Polee - 2,162

Gilbert Arenas - 2,124



Credit to @RonMFlores and @CalHiSports pic.twitter.com/bhri7slZHi — CIF LA City Section (@CIFLACS) March 17, 2025

The only pressure Drew probably feels is when Dad is on the golf course. Then the competition gets intense. ...

March Madness in college basketball will see lots of former Southern California high school products participating for men and women. The USC and UCLA women’s teams are loaded with Southland products and both are considered title contenders.

