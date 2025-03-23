Boys’ basketball coach of the year: Stephen Singleton of Eastvale Roosevelt

Coach Stephen Singleton of Eastvale Roosevelt High talks to his team during a timeout at the state final in Sacramento.

It was in 2000 when 26-year-old Stephen Singleton, serving as an interim coach, guided Compton Dominguez to a state championship behind a 7-foot center, Tyson Chandler. Who knew that 25 years later, Singleton would show his coaching versatilty by winning a state title at the highest level with no true big man.

Singleton guided Eastvale Roosevelt (35-2) to the Southern Section Open Division championship, then the state Open Division championship in Sacramento.

Yes, talented Brayden Burries, a 6-foot-5 guard, acted like a center at times leaping for rebounds, but the secret to the Mustangs’ success was rebounding by committee, playing aggressive defense and scoring on transition baskets. In the state final, Burries twice got rebounds and dribbled the length of the court for layups against San Francisco Archbishop Riordan.

For directing Roosevelt to a historic season and finding ways to beat the top teams in Southern California again and again, Singleton has been selected The Times’ boys’ basketball coach of the year.

“The high school game is different,” Singleton said. “Not all teams have true back-to-the-basket bigs. Most high school bigs want to play outside and that’s to our advantage and liking.

“So we looked at our strengths. Toughness and resilience on defense. Speed to push the ball up the court and play fast. Defense pick up full court and make other teams’ guards have to try and beat us. If they can’t get the ball to their big men because they are turning it over, it’s to our advantage.”

Singleton, 51, also won a Division I state title in 2017 at Roosevelt, but this one was the most satisfying while coming in the toughest division and against some of the best coaches in California.