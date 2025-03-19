Prep sports roundup: Phelan Bucknor of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame collects six hits

Allen Olmos struck out eight in Birmingham’s win over Taft.

Phelan Bucknor of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High had a career day at the plate on Wednesday. He had six hits and five RBIs by the end of the fifth inning in a 24-3 Mission League win over host Chaminade.

The game started with Bucknor, the leadoff hitter who came into the game with a .421 average, collecting a double. It only got better.

In the second inning, he hit a two-run home run over Chaminade’s short right-field fence. In the third, he singled. In the fourth, he had a run-scoring single. In the fifth, he singled in his first at-bat, then singled again later in the inning, driving in two runs during a nine-run rally. In his final plate appearance in the seventh, he popped out.

Notre Dame finished with 22 hits. Jake Norolan had four hits and two RBIs.

Notre Dame entered the week struggling with a 2-7 record and 0-2 mark in the Mission League. Now the Knights are 4-7 and 2-2.

Crespi 4, St. Francis 0: Josh Stonehouse hit a two-run home run and Justin Kim, Jonah Sidel and Mikey Martinez combined for the shutout to help Crespi improve to 9-0.

Harvard-Westlake 4, Sierra Canyon 3: Drew Rico, who struck out on Tuesday in the bottom of the seventh with the tying run at third in an 8-7 loss, came through on Wednesday with an RBI single in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie for the Wolverines. Ira Rootman had a home run and double.

Loyola 12, Bishop Alemany 3: The Cubs improved to 3-1 in the Mission League. Wyatt Clougherty had four hits and three RBIs and Walter Urbon and James Dell’Amico each had two hits and two RBIs.

El Camino Real 3, Cleveland 2. Adan Viner tied the score for El Camino Real with a two-out RBI single in bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings, then the Royals won it in the bottom of the ninth on a squeeze by Joey Hernandez. Kaeden Riepl threw eight innings for Cleveland, scattering 10 hits. Joshua Pearlstein went four for four to lead Cleveland, including two doubles. Luke Howe struck out six with no walks in 5 2/3 innings for El Camino Real.

Chatsworth 8, Granada Hills 1: Luis Zaragosa struck out seven, walked none and threw a four-hitter for the Chancellors. Micah Klotz, Christopher Vasconez and Vicente Martinez contributed doubles. Assane Diaw homered for Granada Hills.

Birmingham 4, Taft 1: Allen Olmos struck out eight with no walks in the West Valley League win for Birmingham (7-2, 3-0), which will be playing in next week’s Boras Classic in Orange County.

San Pedro 3, Banning 2: Anthony Solis threw a complete game, striking out five with no walks, for San Pedro in the Marine League win. He also had two RBIs.

Huntington Beach 3, Marina 1: Four pitchers combined on a four-hitter for the No. 2-ranked Oilers. Trent Grindlinger homered and Trevor Goldenetz had a triple and single.

West Ranch 9, Canyon Country Canyon 6: Landon Hu and Mikey Murr each had two hits and Carter Friedrichsen finished with three RBIs in the Foothill League win.

Saugus 8, Valencia 1: Kaleb Haag threw six scoreless innings in the Foothill League win for Saugus.

St. John Bosco 7, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day 2: Jack Champlin threw five innings for the win in Las Vegas. Carlos Barajas and Micah Tagiuam each had RBI doubles.

Agoura 10, Hart 6: Tyler Starling homered and Colton Mellinger had two doubles for the Chargers.

Simi Valley 11, Moorpark 1: Sophomore Evan Rodriguez had two doubles and three RBIs and Kyle Casey struck out seven in six innings to lead the Pioneers.

Quartz Hill 10, Palmdale 0: Chris Lozano threw a five-inning perfect game for Quartz Hill.

Cypress 8, JSerra 4: Noah Johnson and Garret Rodriguez each had two hits for Cypress. Blake Bowen hit a two-run home run for JSerra.

Villa Park 2, Santa Margarita 1: Sophomore Logan Hoppie picked up the save.

Mira Costa 4, West Torrance 0: The Mustangs are 9-2 and 3-0 in the Bay League. Freshman Kekoa Delatori threw five scoreless innings.

Los Alamitos 4, Edison 3: Sutton Deninno had the walk-off single in the seventh for Los Alamitos. Tristan Dalzell struck out eight with no walks in 5 1/3 innings for the Griffins.

Newport Harbor baseball edged rival CdM 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel today, earning its 2nd BOTB win of the week. Senior catcher Lucas Perez, left, had 7th inning double and scored GW run. Soph pitcher Keaton Anderson, right, earned 1st varsity win. @AndrewTurnerTCN @NHHSTars_BSB pic.twitter.com/ITbRV9h1Jg — Matt Szabo (@mjszabo) March 20, 2025

Newport Harbor 1, Corona del Mar 0: A run in the seventh inning gave Newport Harbor the victory. Keaton Anderson threw six scoreless innings in the win. Stevie Jones struck out six with no walks for Corona del Mar.

Softball

Louisville 3, Newbury Park 0: Kelsey Vitalis struck out eight and Lily Rodriguez went three for three to lead Louisville.

Granada Hills Kennedy 9, Highland 4: Melaney Velasco had three hits and four RBIs for the Golden Cougars.