Prep talk: Velazquez family keeps delivering for Crespi

Across the Southland, high school baseball is a family affair. On the field, older brothers are playing. In the snack shack, moms and dads work. Younger brothers cheer when they aren’t practicing their hitting skills with Wiffle balls.

At Crespi home games, the mother of shortstop Diego Velazquez, Rocio, is so busy cooking hot dogs and hamburgers that she misses out when her son hits home runs or doubles. Her younger sons, David, 10, and Damian, 7, are either helping her out or playing games around the snack shack.

Crespi shortstop Diego Velazquez with brothers Damian and David in 2023. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Diego, a USC commit, isn’t mad if someone misses a key moment. “There will be more,” he said.

For senior day, maybe his mother will take a little break to watch the game. There’s lots of baseball to be played in the coming years for the Velazquez boys. . . .

