Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Playoff results and pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION 3

Tesoro d. Harvard-Westlake, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15

Los Alamitos d. Valencia, 29-27, 25-23, 25-21

San Marino d. Long Beach Poly, 13-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-23, 15-11

North Torrance d. Samueli Academy, 3-2

Warren d. Keppel, 21-25, 25-19, 21-26, 25-20, 15-10

Santa Monica d. University, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21

Orange Lutheran d. San Marcos, 3-1

Mission Viejo d. Great Oak, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15

DIVISION 5

Newbury Park d. Paloma Valley, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22

Oak Park d. Bolsa Grande, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19

Wiseburn-Da Vinci at Rancho Verde, Monday at 6 p.m.

Esperanza d. Cypress, 3-2

California d. El Rancho, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20

Rancho Alamitos d. Saugus, 3-2

Vista Murrieta d. Placentia Valencia, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16

La Palma Kennedy d. Redlands, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22

DIVISION 6

Rio Hondo Prep d. St. Monica, 25-16, 29-31, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13

Quartz Hill d. Leuzinger, 3-1

DIVISION 7

Lakewood d. Ocean View, 25-15, 25-21, 24-26, 26-24

Brea Olinda d. Vasquez, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20

San Jacinto d. Ventura, 25-23, 12-25, 15-25, 25-21, 15-13

La Serna d. Lancaster, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24

Jurupa Valley d. Whitney, 25-22, 27-25, 14-25, 25-22

Brentwood d. Diamond Ranch, 17-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 15-9

Hawthorne MSA d. Garden Grove, 3-1

DIVISION 8

Alta Loma d. Trinity Classical Academy, 3-2

DIVISION 9

Heritage d. California Military, 3-0

CAMS d. Bassett, 3-0

Duarte at San Jacinto Valley, Monday at 6 p.m.

Firebaugh d. Bloomington, 20-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15, 15-13

Downey Calvary Chapel d. Marshall, 3-2

Whittier Christian d. Ojai Valley, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22

Beverly Hills at Legacy College Prep

Yeshiva d. Acaciawood, 3-1

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION 4

Corona Santiago at Woodcrest Christian

Crescenta Valley at Westlake

Western at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Santa Ana Foothill

Fontana at Dos Pueblos, 2 p.m.

Thousand Oaks at Crean Lutheran

Sage Hill at Pasadena Poly, 4 p.m.

Long Beach Wilson at Royal

DIVISION 6

Corona Centennial at Village Christian

Westminster La Quinta at Oxford Academy

Rancho Cucamonga at OC Pacifica Christian

La Canada at Laguna Blanca, 4 p.m.

Yucaipa at Anaheim

El Toro at Norwalk

DIVISION 7

Aquinas at San Gabriel Academy, 8:30 p.m.

DIVISION 8

Miller at Lancaster Desert Christian, 3 p.m.

Montclair at Carpinteria

Highland at Katella, 4:30 p.m.

Nuview Bridge at Southlands Christian

Channel Islands at Magnolia

Century at Wildwood, 2 p.m. at Willows School

Orange Vista at Avalon

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement