High school boys’ volleyball: Playoff results and pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION 3
Tesoro d. Harvard-Westlake, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15
Los Alamitos d. Valencia, 29-27, 25-23, 25-21
San Marino d. Long Beach Poly, 13-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-23, 15-11
North Torrance d. Samueli Academy, 3-2
Warren d. Keppel, 21-25, 25-19, 21-26, 25-20, 15-10
Santa Monica d. University, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21
Orange Lutheran d. San Marcos, 3-1
Mission Viejo d. Great Oak, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15
DIVISION 5
Newbury Park d. Paloma Valley, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22
Oak Park d. Bolsa Grande, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19
Wiseburn-Da Vinci at Rancho Verde, Monday at 6 p.m.
Esperanza d. Cypress, 3-2
California d. El Rancho, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20
Rancho Alamitos d. Saugus, 3-2
Vista Murrieta d. Placentia Valencia, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16
La Palma Kennedy d. Redlands, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22
DIVISION 6
Rio Hondo Prep d. St. Monica, 25-16, 29-31, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13
Quartz Hill d. Leuzinger, 3-1
DIVISION 7
Lakewood d. Ocean View, 25-15, 25-21, 24-26, 26-24
Brea Olinda d. Vasquez, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20
San Jacinto d. Ventura, 25-23, 12-25, 15-25, 25-21, 15-13
La Serna d. Lancaster, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24
Jurupa Valley d. Whitney, 25-22, 27-25, 14-25, 25-22
Brentwood d. Diamond Ranch, 17-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 15-9
Hawthorne MSA d. Garden Grove, 3-1
DIVISION 8
Alta Loma d. Trinity Classical Academy, 3-2
DIVISION 9
Heritage d. California Military, 3-0
CAMS d. Bassett, 3-0
Duarte at San Jacinto Valley, Monday at 6 p.m.
Firebaugh d. Bloomington, 20-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15, 15-13
Downey Calvary Chapel d. Marshall, 3-2
Whittier Christian d. Ojai Valley, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22
Beverly Hills at Legacy College Prep
Yeshiva d. Acaciawood, 3-1
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION 4
Corona Santiago at Woodcrest Christian
Crescenta Valley at Westlake
Western at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Santa Barbara at Santa Ana Foothill
Fontana at Dos Pueblos, 2 p.m.
Thousand Oaks at Crean Lutheran
Sage Hill at Pasadena Poly, 4 p.m.
Long Beach Wilson at Royal
DIVISION 6
Corona Centennial at Village Christian
Westminster La Quinta at Oxford Academy
Rancho Cucamonga at OC Pacifica Christian
La Canada at Laguna Blanca, 4 p.m.
Yucaipa at Anaheim
El Toro at Norwalk
DIVISION 7
Aquinas at San Gabriel Academy, 8:30 p.m.
DIVISION 8
Miller at Lancaster Desert Christian, 3 p.m.
Montclair at Carpinteria
Highland at Katella, 4:30 p.m.
Nuview Bridge at Southlands Christian
Channel Islands at Magnolia
Century at Wildwood, 2 p.m. at Willows School
Orange Vista at Avalon
