High school volleyball: Southern Section boys’ championship results
-
- Share via
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
FINALS
At Cerritos College
DIVISION 3
Tesoro d. Orange Lutheran, 25-16, 25-16, 27-25
DIVISION 5
Kennedy d. Esperanza, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20, 26-24
DIVISION 9
CAMS d. Downey Calvary Chapel, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19
DIVISION 6
El Toro d. Quartz Hill, 17-25, 28-26, 25-21, 25-19
At Santa Barbara
DIVISION 4
Sage Hill d. Santa Barbara, 15-25, 25-13, 18-25, 25-20, 15-8
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
FINALS
At Cerritos College
DIVISION 1
Mira Costa d. Huntington Beach, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 29-31, 15-11
At Mater Dei
DIVISION 2
Mater Dei d. Peninsula, 20-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19
At Crossroads
DIVISION 8
Wildwood d. Katella, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
FINALS
DIVISION 7
San Gabriel Academy d. Brea Olinda, 3-2
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.