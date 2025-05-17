Advertisement
High school volleyball: Southern Section boys’ championship results

By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

FINALS

At Cerritos College

DIVISION 3

Tesoro d. Orange Lutheran, 25-16, 25-16, 27-25

DIVISION 5

Kennedy d. Esperanza, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20, 26-24

DIVISION 9

CAMS d. Downey Calvary Chapel, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19

DIVISION 6

El Toro d. Quartz Hill, 17-25, 28-26, 25-21, 25-19

At Santa Barbara

DIVISION 4

Sage Hill d. Santa Barbara, 15-25, 25-13, 18-25, 25-20, 15-8

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

FINALS

At Cerritos College

DIVISION 1

Mira Costa d. Huntington Beach, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 29-31, 15-11

At Mater Dei

DIVISION 2

Mater Dei d. Peninsula, 20-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19

At Crossroads

DIVISION 8

Wildwood d. Katella, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

FINALS

DIVISION 7

San Gabriel Academy d. Brea Olinda, 3-2

