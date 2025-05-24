Advertisement
High school volleyball: Boys’ regional results and state finals schedule

By Los Angeles Times staff

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL FINALS

Saturday

DIVISION I

Mira Costa d. Huntington Beach, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16

DIVISION II

Santa Ana Mater Dei d. Francis Parker, 25-12, 26-24, 19-25, 27-25

DIVISION III

Sage Hill d. Clairemont, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22

DIVISION IV

Chula Vista Mater Dei d. Wildwood, 25-22, 25-27, 25-13, 25-17

STATE FINALS SCHEDULE

At Fresno City College

Friday, May 30

DIVISION II

Santa Ana Mater De vs. Buchanan, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 31

DIVISION I

Mira Costa vs. Archbishop Mitty, 4:30 p.m.

DIVISION III

Sage Hill vs. International, 1:30 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Chula Vista Mater Dei vs. Livingston, 11 a.m.

