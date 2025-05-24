High school volleyball: Boys’ regional results and state finals schedule
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL FINALS
Saturday
DIVISION I
Mira Costa d. Huntington Beach, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16
DIVISION II
Santa Ana Mater Dei d. Francis Parker, 25-12, 26-24, 19-25, 27-25
DIVISION III
Sage Hill d. Clairemont, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22
DIVISION IV
Chula Vista Mater Dei d. Wildwood, 25-22, 25-27, 25-13, 25-17
STATE FINALS SCHEDULE
At Fresno City College
Friday, May 30
DIVISION II
Santa Ana Mater De vs. Buchanan, 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 31
DIVISION I
Mira Costa vs. Archbishop Mitty, 4:30 p.m.
DIVISION III
Sage Hill vs. International, 1:30 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Chula Vista Mater Dei vs. Livingston, 11 a.m.
