High school baseball: Southern Section playoff results and pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION 1
Corona 2, Norco 0
St. John Bosco 4, Villa Park 3
Santa Margarita 5, Los Alamitos 4
Crespi 3, Mira Costa 2
DIVISION 2
West Ranch 10, Sultana 0
Etiwanda 8, Servite 3
Fountain Valley 5, Torrance 2
Mater Dei 2, Foothill 0
DIVISION 3
San Dimas 5, Paraclete 0
Beckman 5, Arrowhead Christian 4
Temecula Valley 4, Castaic 1
Glendora 2, Costa Mesa 1
DIVISION 4
Thousand Oaks 6, Woodbridge 3
Dos Pueblos 11, Trinity Classical Academy 1
Ganesha 1, Saugus 0
South Torrance 3, Oxnard Pacifica 1
DIVISION 5
Northwood 1, Citrus Hill 0
St. Anthony 7, Hillcrest 2
Elsinore 5, Liberty 4
Camarillo 4, Long Beach Poly 3
DIVISION 6
Rancho Mirage 6, St. Monica 0
Estancia 4, Orange County Pacifica Christian 3
Marshall 1, Santa Fe 0
Heritage Christian 7, Montebello 3
DIVISION 7
Channel Islands 8, Norwalk 0
Mary Star of the Sea 8, Garden Grove 7
Grace 2, Don Bosco Tech 1
Riverside Notre Dame 8, Artesia 2
DIVISION 8
Colton 15, Duarte 5
Westminster La Quinta 3, Fillmore 2
Pioneer 12, Beverly Hills 1
Placenta Valencia 9, San Bernardino 3
DIVISION 9
Coastal Christian 9, Loma Linda Academy 4
Mountain View 4, Pomona 1
Academy for Academic Excellence 4, Twentynine Palms 3
Nuview Bridge 6, Santa Rosa Academy 3
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3:15 unless noted)
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Corona at St. John Bosco
Crespi at Santa Margarita
DIVISION 2
Etiwanda at West Ranch
Fountain Valley at Mater Dei
DIVISION 3
San Dimas at Beckman
Temecula Valley at Glendora
DIVISION 4
Thousand Oaks at Dos Pueblos
South Torrance at Ganesha
DIVISION 5
Northwood at St. Anthony
Camarillo at Elsinore
DIVISION 6
Rancho Mirage at Estancia
Heritage Christian at Marshall
DIVISION 7
Channel Islands at Mary Star of the Sea
Riverside Notre Dame at Grace
DIVISION 8
Fillmore at Colton
Placentia Valencia at Pioneer
DIVISION 9
Coastal Christian at Mountain View
Nuview Bridge at Academy for Academic Excellence
Note: Finals in all divisions May 30-31 at Cal State Fullerton & Cal State Long Beach (times TBD).
