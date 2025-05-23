Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: Southern Section playoff results and pairings

Baseballs and glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION 1

Corona 2, Norco 0

St. John Bosco 4, Villa Park 3

Santa Margarita 5, Los Alamitos 4

Crespi 3, Mira Costa 2

DIVISION 2

West Ranch 10, Sultana 0

Etiwanda 8, Servite 3

Fountain Valley 5, Torrance 2

Mater Dei 2, Foothill 0

DIVISION 3

San Dimas 5, Paraclete 0

Beckman 5, Arrowhead Christian 4

Temecula Valley 4, Castaic 1

Glendora 2, Costa Mesa 1

DIVISION 4

Thousand Oaks 6, Woodbridge 3

Dos Pueblos 11, Trinity Classical Academy 1

Ganesha 1, Saugus 0

South Torrance 3, Oxnard Pacifica 1

DIVISION 5

Northwood 1, Citrus Hill 0

St. Anthony 7, Hillcrest 2

Elsinore 5, Liberty 4

Camarillo 4, Long Beach Poly 3

DIVISION 6

Rancho Mirage 6, St. Monica 0

Estancia 4, Orange County Pacifica Christian 3

Marshall 1, Santa Fe 0

Heritage Christian 7, Montebello 3

DIVISION 7

Channel Islands 8, Norwalk 0

Mary Star of the Sea 8, Garden Grove 7

Grace 2, Don Bosco Tech 1

Riverside Notre Dame 8, Artesia 2

DIVISION 8

Colton 15, Duarte 5

Westminster La Quinta 3, Fillmore 2

Pioneer 12, Beverly Hills 1

Placenta Valencia 9, San Bernardino 3

DIVISION 9

Coastal Christian 9, Loma Linda Academy 4

Mountain View 4, Pomona 1

Academy for Academic Excellence 4, Twentynine Palms 3

Nuview Bridge 6, Santa Rosa Academy 3

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3:15 unless noted)

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Corona at St. John Bosco

Crespi at Santa Margarita

DIVISION 2

Etiwanda at West Ranch

Fountain Valley at Mater Dei

DIVISION 3

San Dimas at Beckman

Temecula Valley at Glendora

DIVISION 4

Thousand Oaks at Dos Pueblos

South Torrance at Ganesha

DIVISION 5

Northwood at St. Anthony

Camarillo at Elsinore

DIVISION 6

Rancho Mirage at Estancia

Heritage Christian at Marshall

DIVISION 7

Channel Islands at Mary Star of the Sea

Riverside Notre Dame at Grace

DIVISION 8

Fillmore at Colton

Placentia Valencia at Pioneer

DIVISION 9

Coastal Christian at Mountain View

Nuview Bridge at Academy for Academic Excellence

Note: Finals in all divisions May 30-31 at Cal State Fullerton & Cal State Long Beach (times TBD).

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement