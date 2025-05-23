High school baseball: Southern Section playoff results and pairings

More to Read

Note: Finals in all divisions May 30-31 at Cal State Fullerton & Cal State Long Beach (times TBD).

Nuview Bridge at Academy for Academic Excellence

Channel Islands at Mary Star of the Sea

(Games at 3:15 unless noted)

Mary Star of the Sea 8, Garden Grove 7

