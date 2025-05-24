High school softball: Saturday’s Southern Section playoff results
SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Norco 6, Ayala 1
El Modena 13, Temescal Canyon 3
DIVISION 2
JSerra 9, Great Oak 6
Los Alamitos 7, Santa Margarita 6
DIVISION 3
Marina 4, Yorba Linda 0
Westlake 7, Kennedy 4
DIVISION 4
Long Beach Poly 13, Harvard-Westlake 12
Warren 8, El Toro 7
DIVISION 5
St. Bonaventure 4, Riverside North 1
West Ranch 9, Cerritos 7
DIVISION 6
University 10, Ramona Convent 2
Rio Hondo Prep 22, Adelanto 11
DIVISION 7
Rancho Mirage 10, Westminster 4
Culver City 6, Riverside Notre Dame 0
DIVISION 8
Cathedral City 12, Lennox Academy 1
Hueneme 4, Calvary Baptist 3
Note: Finals (all divisions) May 30-31 at Bill Barber Memorial Park, Irvine.
