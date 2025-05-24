Advertisement
High school softball: Saturday’s Southern Section playoff results

By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Norco 6, Ayala 1

El Modena 13, Temescal Canyon 3

DIVISION 2

JSerra 9, Great Oak 6

Los Alamitos 7, Santa Margarita 6

DIVISION 3

Marina 4, Yorba Linda 0

Westlake 7, Kennedy 4

DIVISION 4

Long Beach Poly 13, Harvard-Westlake 12

Warren 8, El Toro 7

DIVISION 5

St. Bonaventure 4, Riverside North 1

West Ranch 9, Cerritos 7

DIVISION 6

University 10, Ramona Convent 2

Rio Hondo Prep 22, Adelanto 11

DIVISION 7

Rancho Mirage 10, Westminster 4

Culver City 6, Riverside Notre Dame 0

DIVISION 8

Cathedral City 12, Lennox Academy 1

Hueneme 4, Calvary Baptist 3

Note: Finals (all divisions) May 30-31 at Bill Barber Memorial Park, Irvine.

