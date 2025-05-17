Benjamin Harris and Servite showcase their speed at Southern Section track championships

Benjamin Harris of Servite shows emotion after his win in Division 3 200-meter final. He also won the 100-meter race.

In comic book terms, Servite’s group of talented sprinters would be described as “faster than a speeding bullet.”

There’s so many of them that a rival coach quipped, “They run so fast no one can see them.”

Under an overcast sky and with unusually cool temperatures for May, Saturday’s Southern Section track and field championships at Moorpark High was not conducive of record times, but that didn’t prevent the Friars from turning on the speed.

Advertisement

It started with winning the Division 3 4x100-meter relay in 40.43 seconds but really got going when sophomore Benjamin Harris ran a career-best time of 10.32 seconds to win the 100 meters, an event in which the Friars accumulated 20 points.

“I feel I have more in the tank,” Harris said. “It’s not my favorite weather. I like running in heat, but you have to adapt.”

Benjamin Harris of Servite runs PR 10.32 in 100. pic.twitter.com/9LWSThyAPM — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 17, 2025

Later in the 200 meters, he won in 20.96 seconds and Servite athletes also claimed third, fourth, fifth and sixth. Freshman Jalen Hunter won the 400 in 47.10.

Brandon Thomas, Servite’s coach, has used his many fast runners to push each other in practices.

Advertisement

“The next three weeks we’re going to be real hot,” he said.

Servite could be a state title contender, but despite its sprinter success, the Friars fell short to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame for the Division 3 team title. The Knights found enough depth in the field events to finish with 106.5 points to Servite’s 104. JJ Harel made major contributions with a win in the high jump, second place in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump. Aaron Uzan got a surprise win in the 110-meter hurdles.

The Masters Meet next Saturday at Moorpark, which features the 18 best qualifiers, will have a memorable 100. Rodney Sermons of Rancho Cucamoga, a USC commit, won the Division 1 100 in 10.36 seconds. He also took the 200 in 20.29. Sophomore Demare Dezeurn of Bishop Alemany set a Division 4 100 record in 10.42 seconds.

Keelan Wright of Chaparral defending her Division 1 100 meters title, winning in 11.50 seconds. (Craig Weston)

Advertisement

In the girls Division 1 100, Georgia-bound Keelan Wright of Chaparral repeated as champion with a time of 11.50. Marley Scroggins of Calabasas set a Division 3 100 record at 11.59 and won the 200 in 23.84. Wright also won her 200 in 23.32.

Evan Noonan of Dana Hills breaks his D2 record in the 1600. 4:03.71. pic.twitter.com/CbC0WNsY94 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 17, 2025

Evan Noonan of Dana Hills, one of the top distance runners in the nation, broke his own record in the Division 1 1,600 meters, winning in 4:03.71. The Stanford commit is aiming for his best performance to come next month at the Nike Outdoor Nationals. He has limited his appearances this spring trying to peak at the right time.

Evan Noonan of Dana Hills set a Division 1 record in the 1,600. (Craig Weston)

“I wasn’t planning on it today but it was fun,” he said of his record. “I don’t feel 100% fresh but am moving in the right direction.”

Junior Alden Morales of JSerra set a Division 3 record in the 800 meters at 1:50.79.

Sophomore Darren Haggerty of Viewpoint wins D4 long jump at 22-8. pic.twitter.com/fheyi4aIs2 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 17, 2025

Sophomore Darren Haggerty of Viewpoint, the school’s top wide receiver, surprised himself with personal bests to win the Division 4 long jump at 22 feet, 8 inches and high jump at 6-6. “It just happened,” he said. Viewpoint tied Gardena Serra for the Division 4 team title.

Aja Johnson of Notre Dame, headed to Louisville, won the Division 4 girls shotput at 46-2. Kaylin Edwards, the Long Beach Wilson senior who won a state championship in the 300-meter girls hurdles as a sophomore, showed she has regained her form in the 100 hurdles, winning Division 1 in 13.90. Wilson won the team title.

Benjamin Harris of Servite (middle) holds off Damien’s Jaxon Gates of Damien (right), winning the Division 3 100 meters in 10.32 seconds. (Craig Weston)

Advertisement

Braelyn Combe of Corona Santiago won her second straight Division 1 girls title in the 1,600 with a time of 4:46.99. She finished second at last year’s state final to Ventura’s Sadie Engelhardt.

On the boys’ side, Long Beach Poly (Division 1) and Culver City (Division 2) were among the team title winners. Canyon Country Canyon (Division 2), JSerra (Division 3) won girls’ team titles, as did St. Mary’s and Rosary, which finished tied in Division 4.