Arcadia Invitational brings out the best in high school track and field

The heat sheets are finalized. Everything is set for a memorable Saturday night at Arcadia High School for the Arcadia Invitational, a midseason state championship-like event in high school track and field.
The first running event is at 5:29 p.m. Field events begin two hours earlier.
The sprint races should be exciting, with Christian Grubb of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and De’Anna Nowling of Calabasas ready to stamp themselves as sprinters to watch.
The boys’ 400 will feature rising junior Solomon Strader of West Ranch.
There’s always a surprise or two who emerges from the intense competition before a packed stadium.