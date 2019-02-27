Freshman David Diaz, sophomore Anthony Miron spark rise of Birmingham soccer team

Birmingham’s rise to soccer prominence this season can be traced to a talented group of young players that led the Patriots to the City Section Division I championship and a meeting with Southern Section Division I champion San Clemente on Thursday at San Clemente.
Freshman David Diaz has scored 17 goals and sophomore Anthony Miron has 25 goals. Both scored goals on Tuesday in a 5-2 Southern California Regional win over Santa Ana Mater Dei. Next up is a 4 p.m. semifinal regional game against San Clemente.
Diaz and Miron first met as 6-year-olds playing on opposite teams at Balboa Park and Hansen Dam during youth competitions. Diaz has grown to 5 feet 9. Miron is 5-3. Both are fast and smart and enjoying being teammates.
“It’s a blast,” Miron said of playing wih Diaz.
Coach EB Madha believes both are going to be top soccer players.
“I think he can play at any level,” Madha said of Diaz.
As for Miron, Madha said, “He’s the most soccer intelligent player on the field.”