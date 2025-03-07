Prep baseball/softball roundup: Birmingham opens West Valley League play with win

Isaac Monterrubio of Birmingham hits a first-inning home run in 9-3 win over Granada Hills.

Birmingham’s Matt Mowry has won five City Section championships and zero West Valley League championships in 19 seasons as head coach. Could this be the season he ends the jinx?

The Patriots began league play Friday by wearing green uniforms and getting back-to-back home runs in the first inning from Zion Wadell and Isaac Monterrubio to defeat four-time defending West Valley champion Granada Hills 9-3.

Monterrubio also had a double and Cristian Martinez went three for three. Freshman Jordan Lindsay had two hits and two RBIs.

I’ve never seen back to back home runs in a high school game. Zion Wadell and Isaac Monterrubio just did it in first inning for Birmingham. 3-0 at Granada Hills. Wind is blowing out. pic.twitter.com/DXAdzU1rfu — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 7, 2025

Freshman pitcher Carlos Acuna struck out eight and walked four in 3 2/3 innings for Birmingham. Nathan Soto came on in relief to throw 3 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out five.

Advertisement

Assane Diaw scores first run for Granada Hills as catcher Jordan Lindsay of Birmingham awaits throw. (Craig Weston)

Max Szczech had three hits, including two doubles, for Granada Hills. Luke Chau threw four scoreless innings of relief after his team fell behind 6-0 and closed to 6-3.

Sun Valley Poly 9, Bell 4: The Parrots handed defending City champion Bell (4-1) its first defeat.

Sierra Canyon 7, El Camino Real 0: Greyson Gullage finished with three hits and Theo Swafford, Dezi Delgado and Mikhal Johnson each had two hits for Sierra Canyon. Kingston Monette threw four scoreless innings.

Advertisement

Calabasas 4, Chaminade 3: The Coyotes won it on a walk-off wild pitch in the seventh inning. An AJ Seidel RBI double tied it for Calabasas. Jack Quirk had an RBI single. Robby Morgan hit a two-run home run for Chaminade.

El Dorado 1, El Modena 0: Logan Steenburgen threw the complete game, striking out six, to lead El Dorado.

Foothill 2, Villa Park 0: Gavin Lauridsen had a two-run single in the third inning and Adam Ujiie threw six scoreless innings for Foothill.

Mission Viejo 4, Fullerton 0: Aiden Chapuis threw five scoreless innings and Jacob Powley had a home run and two RBIs for the Diablos.

Baseball: Palisades 7, Hamilton 4. Ian Sullivan allows two hits with four strikeouts in four innings and Andreas Konnari gets two hits for the Dolphins (2-3, 1-2) at North Venice Little League as head coach Mike Voelkel earns his 300th victory. — Steve Galluzzo (@palipostsports) March 8, 2025

Edison 6, San Clemente 3: Kobe Kee had a three-run double to lead the Chargers.

Arcadia 6, Muir 1: The Apaches improved to 7-0. Tyler Swilling got the win and is 2-0.

Servite 2, Long Beach Millikan 1: The Friars (5-1) won in 11 innings. Tommy Cernius got the save.

Sofball

Orange Lutheran 5, La Mirada 4: Chloe McGreevey and Carlyn Snyder each hit home runs for the 4-0 Lancers.

Norco 13, Bonita 0: Ashley Duran and Tamryn Shorter each hit three-run home runs for unbeaten Norco.

JSerra 8, Lakewood 1: Liliana Escobar struck out 17, walked none and gave up three hits for JSerra.

Huntington Beach 14, Aliso Niguel 4: Bree Carlson hit two home runs for Huntington Beach.