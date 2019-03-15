Christian Grubb of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame runs scorching 10.41 100 meters

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has produced three state champions in the 100 meters through the years in Justin Fargas, Rodney Glass and Khalfani Muhammad. None ran as fast as Christian Grubb on Thursday for this early in the track season.
Grubb ran the 100 meters in a wind-legal 10.41 seconds in a dual meet against Harvard-Westlake at Notre Dame. Notre Dame joins Long Beach Poly as the only schools that have produced three different runners in California faster than 10.42 seconds.
“I was just really focused and determined to practice even harder,” Grubb said of his early season scorching time.
It makes him the favorite for the state 100 meters title, because he insists his best is yet to come.
After hearing the time, Grubb said he starting jumping up and down. Notre Dame coach Joe McNab said he received a text from Muhammad, now an NFL running back. “He didn’t believe it,” McNab said.
Grubb also thought he ran a fast time in the 200 but a malfunction in the timing system left him with no time.
Grubb’s performance should make him one of the featured performers at the Arcadia Invitational on April 6 at Arcadia High.
“We trained hard, we trained smart,” McNab said.
Grubb also plays running back in football and is headed to Arizona State for both football and track.
Another top performer at Thursday’s meet was hurdler Brayden Borquez of Harvard-Westlake. He ran the 300 hurdles in 38.00.