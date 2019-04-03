If Jamie Dixon is the next UCLA basketball coach, these should be his first steps

Dixon has considered coming back to Southern California in the past when USC had openings. The UCLA job would be challenging but he possesses the qualities to succeed. He has integrity, strong local ties and a track record of competence. Of course, it all comes down to getting players who will buy in. He’ll have to figure that out in a very pressure-filled situation. The 11 national championship banners at Pauley Pavilion are always a reminder that fans want excellence.