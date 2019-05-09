Kennedy gains share of Valley Mission League baseball title with 3-1 win over San Fernando

Kennedy came away with a share of the Valley Mission League baseball championship on Wednesday by defeating San Fernando 3-1.
Vince Esparza struck out six and allowed two hits. Omar Rodriguez and Alex Olivera each had two hits. The Golden Cougars shared the title with the Tigers, but Kennedy will be the league’s No. 1 representative because of a tiebreaker in runs scored.
San Pedro completed an unbeaten season in the Marine League with an 11-4 win over Gardena. Jake Harper went three for three with three RBIs. Cain Lusic added three hits, including two triples. Anthony Scognamillo had a home run.
San Pedro finishes the regular season with a 27-4 record, including 18-0 against City Section teams.