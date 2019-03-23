High school baseball: Aliso Niguel is 11-2 after walk-off win over Dana Hills

Aliso Niguel is on a roll. The Wolverines improved to 11-2 overall and 5-0 in the Sea View League on Friday with a 3-2 win over Dana Hills on a walk-off single in the seventh by David LeBoida.Michael Davinni hit a home run and Ethan Hoopingarner struck out seven while allowing one run in five innings. Quinn Mathews struck out five in two innings of relief.
Foothill 3, Anaheim Canyon 2: Hudson Lehnetz led a two-run bottom of the seventh rally with the game-winning hit, his second of the game.
Huntington Beach 7, Edison 2: Josh Hahn hit a grand slam to ignite the Oilers.
Newport Harbor 5, Marina 4: Chase Greer had three RBIs.
Chaminade 8, Crespi 4: The Eagles received two hits apiece from Jack Costello, Tyler Olivas, Carter Graham and Jack Wong in the Mission League win.
Harvard-Westlake 11, Alemany 7: Tyler Cox went three for three and JP Corrigan, Drew Bowser, Sean Biller and Jacob Galloway each had two hits for the Wolverines.
Mira Costa 5, Palos Verdes 1: Jared Karros struck out six in six innings and Chase Meidroth had two hits.
Ayala 11, Glendora 1: Dylan Cook threw six innings and John Pappas had three hits, including a home run.
Bishop Amat 4, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 2: Jacob Vargas contributed two hits for the Lancers.
Etiwanda 3, Los Osos 1: Gio Del Negro and Geo Mejia each finished with two hits for Etiwanda. Kyle Anderson struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings.
Beckman 11, Portola 5: Connor McGuire had two hits and Nick McLain contributed two RBIs.
El Toro 2, Capistrano Valley 2: The game was called after 10 innings because of darkness. Adam Arroyo had three hits for Capistrano Valley.
Corona del Mar 3, Laguna Beach 2: Nolan Dunn put down a bunt in the bottom of the ninth that led to the winning run coming home. Cutter Clawson struck out seven in four innings for Laguna Beach.
Esperanza 9, Arlington 3: Kyle Kirk finished with four RBIs to lead Esperanza.
North Hollywood 4, Verdugo Hills 1: Alex Meza struck out three in six innings in the East Valley League win.
Alhambra 17, San Gabriel 0: Daniel Catano threw a two-hitter and also had three hits.
La Mirada 15, Norwalk 2: The Matadores rolled to the Suburban League winning, improving to 11-3 and 4-0.
South Hills 5, Walnut 1: South Hills improved to 10-2 and 7-0 in the Hacienda League.
Thousand Oaks 3, Westlake 2: The Lancers stayed unbeaten in the Marmonte League by breaking the 2-2 tie in the seventh.
Calabasas 3, Newbury Park 2: Michael Odman had two RBIs and Ben Kamins picked up his first save.
Vista Murrieta 10, Murrieta Mesa 0: Zach Rodriguez went three for three, including a home run, and Caiden Matheny hit a grand slam.
Simi Valley 12, Royal 1: Justin Campbell struck out 10 in a complete game.
Agoura 12, Oak Park 3: Aaron Suval struck out eight in five innings and also finished with two hits.
Moorpark 4, Camarillo 1: Noah Mattera threw a two-hit complete game. Chris Russell hit a two-run double.
Village Christian 2, Maranatha 0: The Crusaders won in 16 innings in a game that was resumed after being halted earlier this week after nine innings when the field became unavailable.
Valencia 8, West Ranch 1: The Vikings improved to 7-1 in the Foothill League. Davis Cop had a home run, double and two RBIs.
Hart 8, Canyon Country Canyon 0: Pat Arman and Warner Rhodes combined on the shutout and Kendall Thomas hit a home run.
Mission Viejo 5, Tesoro 4: AJ Anzai hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning of Mission Viejo’s win over Tesoro.
Viewpoint 2, Crossroads 0: Will Lashever threw a two-hitter and Asher Sabah and Ryan Armour each had two hits for the Patriots.
Temecula Valley 5, Great Oak 3: Zach Arnold had three hits for Great Oak.