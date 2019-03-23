High school baseball: Aliso Niguel is 11-2 after walk-off win over Dana Hills

Aliso Niguel is on a roll. The Wolverines improved to 11-2 overall and 5-0 in the Sea View League on Friday with a 3-2 win over Dana Hills on a walk-off single in the seventh by David LeBoida.Michael Davinni hit a home run and Ethan Hoopingarner struck out seven while allowing one run in five innings. Quinn Mathews struck out five in two innings of relief.