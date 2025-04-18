Friday’s high school baseball and softball scores
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
BASEBALL
City Section
Bravo 17, Jordan 0
Fremont 8, Sotomayor 7
King/Drew 3, Marquez 2
Mendez 4, Gardena 3
Southern Section
AAE 10, ACE 5
Adelanto 7, Granite Hills 1
Aliso Niguel 9, Capistrano Valley 2
Anaheim Canyon 6, Yorba Linda 5
Arcadia 9, Burbank 1
Arroyo 6, Mountain View 3
Baldwin Park 1, Garey 0
Bell Gardens 10, San Gabriel 0
Carter 4, Eisenhower 3
Century 5, Anaheim 2
Cerritos 2, Ocean View 1
Chino Hills 5, Etiwanda 4
CIMSA 22, Lucerne Valley 2
Corona del Mar 5, Marina 2
Cornerstone Christian 14, NSLA 0
Crescenta Valley 3, Burbank Burroughs 2
Cypress 9, Santa Ana Foothill 1
Diamond Bar 4, Duarte 2
Diamond Ranch 1, Chaffey 0
El Segundo 8, North Torrance 2
Elsinore 11, San Jacinto 0
Gahr 2, La Mirada 0
Garden Grove 9, Godinez 0
Grand Terrace 7, Bloomington 2
Highland 13, Antelope Valley 3
Huntington Beach 7, Los Alamitos 2
Indian Springs 1, Entrepreneur 0
Jurupa Hills 10, San Gorgonio 1
Katella 2, Buena Park 0
La Habra 5, Garden Grove Pacifica 1
La Palma Kennedy 5, Segerstrom 2
La Quinta 11, Shadow Hills 6
Loara 15, Western 0
Loma Linda Academy 15, Weaver 4
Long Beach Cabrillo 4, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 3
Magnolia 18, Santa Ana Valley 5
Mira Costa 2, Palos Verdes 0
Montebello 3, Schurr 0
Muir 11, Glendale 1
Newport Harbor 6, Fountain Valley 4
Norte Vista 2, Ramona 1
Northwood 2, Laguna Beach 1
Ontario 6, Montclair 2
Pasadena 10, Hoover 0
Pasadena Marshall 5, Rosemead 0
Peninsula 9, Wiseburn-Da Vinci 0
Portola 2, Irvine 1
Public Safety Academy 7, Mesa Grande Academy 6
Quartz Hill 17, Eastside 5
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Los Osos 2
Redondo Union 7, West Torrance 6
Rialto 4, Colton 0
Rim of the World 12, Fontana 11
Rio Mesa 6, Santa Paula 4
Rolling Hills Prep 14, Lennox Academy 0
Saddleback 9, Garden Grove Santiago 2
San Clemente 5, Beckman 1
San Dimas 8, Alta Loma 2
San Jacinto Leadership 13, Desert Christian Academy 2
San Jacinto Valley Academy 5, Santa Rosa Academy 4
Santa Ynez 8, Carpinteria 3
Sonora 8, Long Beach Wilson 2
South El Monte 6, Gabrielino 1
South Hills 4, Los Altos 0
Summit 6, Kaiser 1
Tahquitz 8, Rancho Verde 7
Temecula Prep 4, Perris 0
Tustin 5, Fullerton 3
Vasquez 10, Bishop Union 0
Villa Park 5, El Modena 1
Woodbridge 2, Irvine University 1
Intersectional
Channel Islands 4, Kearny 3
Harvard-Westlake 7, Southlake Carroll (TX) 5
Harvard-Westlake Marcus (TX)
SOFTBALL
Southern Section
Aliso Niguel 11, Dana Hills 0
Arroyo 9, Mountain View 0
Calvary Baptist 12, Packinghouse Christian 1
Chino Hills 14, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Colton 14, Rialto 0
Diamond Ranch 10, Chaffey 6
Eisenhower 9, Bloomington 5
Elsinore 12, West Valley 0
Etiwanda 7, Upland 6
Fullerton 1, La Palma Kennedy 0
Garden Grove 4, Segerstrom 3
Garden Grove Santiago 11, Anaheim 0
Glendora 12, Arcadia 1
Grand Terrace 8, Kaiser 4
Granite Hills 18, Adelanto 3
Great Oak 6, Chaparral 2
La Canada 7, South Pasadena 3
Loara 7, Westminster La Quinta 5
Los Altos 4, San Dimas 2
Monrovia 23, Temple City 11
Murrieta Mesa 11, Temecula Valley 1
Ontario 5, Montclair 2
Palos Verdes 9, Peninsula 0
Providence 23, Chadwick 3
Rancho Mirage 16, Moreno Valley 13
San Jacinto 8, Tahquitz 6
Santa Ana Valley 10, Estancia 0
Santa Barbara 8, Nordhoff 4
South El Monte 18, Gabrielino 4
South Hills 11, Colony 0
Summit 20, San Gorgonio 2
Tustin 8, Godinez 0
Ventura 10, San Marcos 3
Villa Park 13, San Juan Hills 3
Vista Murrieta 12, Murrieta Valley 4
West Torrance 5, North 1
