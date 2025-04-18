Advertisement
High School Sports

Friday’s high school baseball and softball scores

Baseball and glove on field.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

BASEBALL

City Section

Bravo 17, Jordan 0

Fremont 8, Sotomayor 7

King/Drew 3, Marquez 2

Mendez 4, Gardena 3

Southern Section

AAE 10, ACE 5

Adelanto 7, Granite Hills 1

Aliso Niguel 9, Capistrano Valley 2

Anaheim Canyon 6, Yorba Linda 5

Arcadia 9, Burbank 1

Arroyo 6, Mountain View 3

Baldwin Park 1, Garey 0

Bell Gardens 10, San Gabriel 0

Carter 4, Eisenhower 3

Century 5, Anaheim 2

Cerritos 2, Ocean View 1

Chino Hills 5, Etiwanda 4

CIMSA 22, Lucerne Valley 2

Corona del Mar 5, Marina 2

Cornerstone Christian 14, NSLA 0

Crescenta Valley 3, Burbank Burroughs 2

Cypress 9, Santa Ana Foothill 1

Diamond Bar 4, Duarte 2

Diamond Ranch 1, Chaffey 0

El Segundo 8, North Torrance 2

Elsinore 11, San Jacinto 0

Gahr 2, La Mirada 0

Garden Grove 9, Godinez 0

Grand Terrace 7, Bloomington 2

Highland 13, Antelope Valley 3

Huntington Beach 7, Los Alamitos 2

Indian Springs 1, Entrepreneur 0

Jurupa Hills 10, San Gorgonio 1

Katella 2, Buena Park 0

La Habra 5, Garden Grove Pacifica 1

La Palma Kennedy 5, Segerstrom 2

La Quinta 11, Shadow Hills 6

Loara 15, Western 0

Loma Linda Academy 15, Weaver 4

Long Beach Cabrillo 4, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 3

Magnolia 18, Santa Ana Valley 5

Mira Costa 2, Palos Verdes 0

Montebello 3, Schurr 0

Muir 11, Glendale 1

Newport Harbor 6, Fountain Valley 4

Norte Vista 2, Ramona 1

Northwood 2, Laguna Beach 1

Ontario 6, Montclair 2

Pasadena 10, Hoover 0

Pasadena Marshall 5, Rosemead 0

Peninsula 9, Wiseburn-Da Vinci 0

Portola 2, Irvine 1

Public Safety Academy 7, Mesa Grande Academy 6

Quartz Hill 17, Eastside 5

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Los Osos 2

Redondo Union 7, West Torrance 6

Rialto 4, Colton 0

Rim of the World 12, Fontana 11

Rio Mesa 6, Santa Paula 4

Rolling Hills Prep 14, Lennox Academy 0

Saddleback 9, Garden Grove Santiago 2

San Clemente 5, Beckman 1

San Dimas 8, Alta Loma 2

San Jacinto Leadership 13, Desert Christian Academy 2

San Jacinto Valley Academy 5, Santa Rosa Academy 4

Santa Ynez 8, Carpinteria 3

Sonora 8, Long Beach Wilson 2

South El Monte 6, Gabrielino 1

South Hills 4, Los Altos 0

Summit 6, Kaiser 1

Tahquitz 8, Rancho Verde 7

Temecula Prep 4, Perris 0

Tustin 5, Fullerton 3

Vasquez 10, Bishop Union 0

Villa Park 5, El Modena 1

Woodbridge 2, Irvine University 1

Intersectional

Channel Islands 4, Kearny 3

Harvard-Westlake 7, Southlake Carroll (TX) 5

Harvard-Westlake Marcus (TX)

SOFTBALL

Southern Section

Aliso Niguel 11, Dana Hills 0

Arroyo 9, Mountain View 0

Calvary Baptist 12, Packinghouse Christian 1

Chino Hills 14, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Colton 14, Rialto 0

Diamond Ranch 10, Chaffey 6

Eisenhower 9, Bloomington 5

Elsinore 12, West Valley 0

Etiwanda 7, Upland 6

Fullerton 1, La Palma Kennedy 0

Garden Grove 4, Segerstrom 3

Garden Grove Santiago 11, Anaheim 0

Glendora 12, Arcadia 1

Grand Terrace 8, Kaiser 4

Granite Hills 18, Adelanto 3

Great Oak 6, Chaparral 2

La Canada 7, South Pasadena 3

Loara 7, Westminster La Quinta 5

Los Altos 4, San Dimas 2

Monrovia 23, Temple City 11

Murrieta Mesa 11, Temecula Valley 1

Ontario 5, Montclair 2

Palos Verdes 9, Peninsula 0

Providence 23, Chadwick 3

Rancho Mirage 16, Moreno Valley 13

San Jacinto 8, Tahquitz 6

Santa Ana Valley 10, Estancia 0

Santa Barbara 8, Nordhoff 4

South El Monte 18, Gabrielino 4

South Hills 11, Colony 0

Summit 20, San Gorgonio 2

Tustin 8, Godinez 0

Ventura 10, San Marcos 3

Villa Park 13, San Juan Hills 3

Vista Murrieta 12, Murrieta Valley 4

West Torrance 5, North 1

