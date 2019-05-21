Southern Section to release football playoff divisions on Friday

The Southern Section is scheduled to release its playoff divisions for fall sports on Friday, including football.
Commissioner Rob Wigod declined to comment on how many teams would be in Division 1 football, saying he wanted schools to receive the information at the same time as the public.
Wigod said he will have a commissioner’s message also on Friday explaining any changes.
There is speculation that Division 1 will expand in the number of teams competing, with an eight-team Open Division selected at the end of the regular season out of Division 1.
I guess we’ll all find out on Friday. If there’s suddenly 24 teams in Division 1, that would be a sign there’s going to be a new Open Division.