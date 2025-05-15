Thursday’s Southern Section baseball playoff scores, updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION 1
Corona, bye
Los Osos 7, Cypress 5
Norco 9, Corona Centennial 2
Laguna Beach 7, Summit 5
Aquinas, bye
Villa Park 8, Bishop Amat 7
Vista Murrieta 8, Harvard-Westlake 6
St. John Bosco, bye
Huntington Beach, bye
Santa Margarita 2, Newport Harbor 0
Los Alamitos 4, La Mirada 2
Orange Lutheran 5, Rancho Cucamonga 0
Mira Costa 2, Arlington 0
Arcadia 2, Aliso Niguel 1
El Dorado 5, Ayala 0
Crespi, bye
DIVISION 3
Colony, bye
San Dimas 6, Calabasas 1
Fullerton 8, Long Beach Wilson 2
Paraclete 3, Brea Olinda 2
Warren 1, Redondo Union 0
Arrowhead Christian 7, Dana Hills 2
Beckman 13, Temescal Canyon 4
Cajon 4, Hart 2
Temecula Valley 4, St. Paul 3
Great Oak 7, San Marino 0
Crescenta Valley 4, Santa Barbara 3
Castaic 7, Paloma Valley 6
Costa Mesa 5, Kaiser 3
San Juan Hills 3, El Toro 2
Glendora 4, Citrus Valley 1
Yucaipa 6, Gardena Serra 3
DIVISION 5
Northwood 10, Loara 0
Laguna Hills 6, Tahquitz 2
Highland 3, Century 0
Citrus Hill 2, Rancho Christian 1
Jurupa Hills 3, Whittier Christian 0
St. Anthony 3, Heritage 1
Kennedy 4, Troy 0
Hillcrest 4, Ocean View 2
Liberty 7, Santa Paula 3
La Serna 4, Oak Hills 3
Bishop Montgomery 8, West Covina 0
Elsinore 4, Covina 0
Camarillo 6, Orange Vista 0
Moreno Valley 9, Lakewood 6
Long Beach Poly 2, Mayfair 1
Riverside Poly 7, Hueneme 0
DIVISION 7
Channel Islands 4, Coachella Valley 3
Chaffey 11, Jurupa Valley 0
Norwalk 8, West Valley 1
Western Christian 2, Oxford Academy 0
Mary Star of the Sea 11, Patriot 9
Lancaster 7, La Sierra 2
Milken 7, Victor Valley 4
Garden Grove 4, Carter 1
Silverado 3, Indio 2
Grace 13, Vasquez 4
Flintridge Prep 3, Campbell Hall 2
Don Bosco Tech 7, Baldwin Park 2
Riverside Notre Dame 9, Thacher 2
Granite Hills 11, Lawndale 3
Artesia 1, Viewpoint 0
Schurr 3, Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 2
DIVISION 9
Loma Linda Academy, bye
Coast Union 7, Southlands Christian 5
Saddleback 17, Ambassador Christian 0
Coastal Christian 12, Downey Calvary Chapel 7
Mountain View 11, Redlands Adventist 1
Shalhevet 5, Webb 2
Academy of Careers & Exploration 7, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 6
Pomona 19, Crossroads Christian 3
Twentynine Palms 17, Beacon Hill 8
Cobalt 9, Mesa Grande 6
Garden Grove Santiago 14, Public Safety Academy 2
Academy of Academic Excellence 14, Riverside Bethel Christian 4
St. Lestonnac 13, Environmental Charter 7
Santa Rosa Academy 8, Cathedral City 6
Ojai Valley 15, Animo Leadership 0
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION 2
Crean Lutheran at La Habra
West Ranch at Palm Desert
Sultana at Royal
Loyola at Sierra Canyon
Riverside Prep at Servite
Maranatha at Anaheim Canyon
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Etiwanda
La Salle at Gahr
Redlands East Valley at Oaks Christian
Torrance at Chino Hills
El Segundo at Fountain Valley
Bonita at Trabuco Hills
Millikan at Foothill
Westlake at San Clemente
South Hills at Mater Dei
Ventura at Simi Valley
DIVISION 4
Cerritos Valley Christian at Woodbridge
St. Bernard at Irvine
La Quinta at Thousand Oaks
Claremont at Apple Valley
Dos Pueblos at Katella
Valencia at Northview
Don Lugo at Trinity Classical Academy
Grand Terrace at Chino
Wiseburn Da Vinci at Saugus
Murrieta Mesa at Santa Monica
Burbank Burroughs at Ganesha
La Canada at Downey
Culver City at South Torrance
Sonora at Linfield Christian
Capistrano Valley Christian at Monrovia
California at Oxnard Pacifica
DIVISION 6
Arroyo Valley at Shadow Hills
St. Monica at Paramount
Crossroads at Hesperia
Rancho Verde at Rancho Mirage
Estancia at Alhambra
South El Monte at Foothill Tech
Orange County Pacifica Christian at Quartz Hill
Rio Hondo Prep at Muir
Banning at Cerritos
Leuzinger at Marshall
Savanna at Ridgecrest Burroughs
Windward at Santa Fe
Littlerock at Tustin
Adelanto at Heritage Christian
Pasadena at St. Bonaventure
Oakwood at Montebello
DIVISION 8
Colton, bye
Bolsa Grande at University Prep
Santa Ana at New Roads
Dunn at Duarte
Santa Maria Valley Christian at Fillmore
Lancaster Desert Christian at San Jacinto Valley
Azusa at Cate
Rosemead at Westminster La Quinta
Rancho Alamitos at Yeshiva
Beverly Hills at Pasadena Poly
Big Bear at Hesperia Christian
Calvary Baptist at Pioneer
Edgewood at Arroyo
Temecula Prep at Placentia Valencia
Rolling Hills Prep at San Bernardino
Cal Lutheran at Miller
DIVISION 9
Gorman vs. Nuview Bridge at Mystic Field
Note: Second Round in all divisions May 20; Quarterfinals in all divisions May 23; Semifinals in all divisions May 27; Finals in all divisions May 30-31.
