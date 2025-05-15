Thursday’s Southern Section baseball playoff scores, updated pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION 1

Corona, bye

Los Osos 7, Cypress 5

Norco 9, Corona Centennial 2

Laguna Beach 7, Summit 5

Aquinas, bye

Villa Park 8, Bishop Amat 7

Vista Murrieta 8, Harvard-Westlake 6

St. John Bosco, bye

Huntington Beach, bye

Santa Margarita 2, Newport Harbor 0

Los Alamitos 4, La Mirada 2

Orange Lutheran 5, Rancho Cucamonga 0

Mira Costa 2, Arlington 0

Arcadia 2, Aliso Niguel 1

El Dorado 5, Ayala 0

Crespi, bye

DIVISION 3

Colony, bye

San Dimas 6, Calabasas 1

Fullerton 8, Long Beach Wilson 2

Paraclete 3, Brea Olinda 2

Warren 1, Redondo Union 0

Arrowhead Christian 7, Dana Hills 2

Beckman 13, Temescal Canyon 4

Cajon 4, Hart 2

Temecula Valley 4, St. Paul 3

Great Oak 7, San Marino 0

Crescenta Valley 4, Santa Barbara 3

Castaic 7, Paloma Valley 6

Costa Mesa 5, Kaiser 3

San Juan Hills 3, El Toro 2

Glendora 4, Citrus Valley 1

Yucaipa 6, Gardena Serra 3

DIVISION 5

Northwood 10, Loara 0

Laguna Hills 6, Tahquitz 2

Highland 3, Century 0

Citrus Hill 2, Rancho Christian 1

Jurupa Hills 3, Whittier Christian 0

St. Anthony 3, Heritage 1

Kennedy 4, Troy 0

Hillcrest 4, Ocean View 2

Liberty 7, Santa Paula 3

La Serna 4, Oak Hills 3

Bishop Montgomery 8, West Covina 0

Elsinore 4, Covina 0

Camarillo 6, Orange Vista 0

Moreno Valley 9, Lakewood 6

Long Beach Poly 2, Mayfair 1

Riverside Poly 7, Hueneme 0

DIVISION 7

Channel Islands 4, Coachella Valley 3

Chaffey 11, Jurupa Valley 0

Norwalk 8, West Valley 1

Western Christian 2, Oxford Academy 0

Mary Star of the Sea 11, Patriot 9

Lancaster 7, La Sierra 2

Milken 7, Victor Valley 4

Garden Grove 4, Carter 1

Silverado 3, Indio 2

Grace 13, Vasquez 4

Flintridge Prep 3, Campbell Hall 2

Don Bosco Tech 7, Baldwin Park 2

Riverside Notre Dame 9, Thacher 2

Granite Hills 11, Lawndale 3

Artesia 1, Viewpoint 0

Schurr 3, Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 2

DIVISION 9

Loma Linda Academy, bye

Coast Union 7, Southlands Christian 5

Saddleback 17, Ambassador Christian 0

Coastal Christian 12, Downey Calvary Chapel 7

Mountain View 11, Redlands Adventist 1

Shalhevet 5, Webb 2

Academy of Careers & Exploration 7, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 6

Pomona 19, Crossroads Christian 3

Twentynine Palms 17, Beacon Hill 8

Cobalt 9, Mesa Grande 6

Garden Grove Santiago 14, Public Safety Academy 2

Academy of Academic Excellence 14, Riverside Bethel Christian 4

St. Lestonnac 13, Environmental Charter 7

Santa Rosa Academy 8, Cathedral City 6

Ojai Valley 15, Animo Leadership 0

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION 2

Crean Lutheran at La Habra

West Ranch at Palm Desert

Sultana at Royal

Loyola at Sierra Canyon

Riverside Prep at Servite

Maranatha at Anaheim Canyon

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Etiwanda

La Salle at Gahr

Redlands East Valley at Oaks Christian

Torrance at Chino Hills

El Segundo at Fountain Valley

Bonita at Trabuco Hills

Millikan at Foothill

Westlake at San Clemente

South Hills at Mater Dei

Ventura at Simi Valley

DIVISION 4

Cerritos Valley Christian at Woodbridge

St. Bernard at Irvine

La Quinta at Thousand Oaks

Claremont at Apple Valley

Dos Pueblos at Katella

Valencia at Northview

Don Lugo at Trinity Classical Academy

Grand Terrace at Chino

Wiseburn Da Vinci at Saugus

Murrieta Mesa at Santa Monica

Burbank Burroughs at Ganesha

La Canada at Downey

Culver City at South Torrance

Sonora at Linfield Christian

Capistrano Valley Christian at Monrovia

California at Oxnard Pacifica

DIVISION 6

Arroyo Valley at Shadow Hills

St. Monica at Paramount

Crossroads at Hesperia

Rancho Verde at Rancho Mirage

Estancia at Alhambra

South El Monte at Foothill Tech

Orange County Pacifica Christian at Quartz Hill

Rio Hondo Prep at Muir

Banning at Cerritos

Leuzinger at Marshall

Savanna at Ridgecrest Burroughs

Windward at Santa Fe

Littlerock at Tustin

Adelanto at Heritage Christian

Pasadena at St. Bonaventure

Oakwood at Montebello

DIVISION 8

Colton, bye

Bolsa Grande at University Prep

Santa Ana at New Roads

Dunn at Duarte

Santa Maria Valley Christian at Fillmore

Lancaster Desert Christian at San Jacinto Valley

Azusa at Cate

Rosemead at Westminster La Quinta

Rancho Alamitos at Yeshiva

Beverly Hills at Pasadena Poly

Big Bear at Hesperia Christian

Calvary Baptist at Pioneer

Edgewood at Arroyo

Temecula Prep at Placentia Valencia

Rolling Hills Prep at San Bernardino

Cal Lutheran at Miller

DIVISION 9

Gorman vs. Nuview Bridge at Mystic Field

Note: Second Round in all divisions May 20; Quarterfinals in all divisions May 23; Semifinals in all divisions May 27; Finals in all divisions May 30-31.