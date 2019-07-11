Trinity League to hold first media day for football

Trinity League football has been mentioned as the high school version of the SEC, so it makes perfect sense for the Trinity League to hold its first media day similar to a Pac-12 or SEC media day.
Next month, Trinity League schools Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, JSerra, Santa Margarita and Orange Lutheran will gather in Long Beach with their football coaches and several top players to make themselves available to media as a prep football preview day that will also feature lunch.
The league did a a trial media day for baseball teams last spring and received rave reviews.
The challenge for the league is making sure the day is devoted to focusing on teams, players and the upcoming season and not on college recruiting.
The Mission League, another league made up of private schools, is also considering putting together a media day to promote its teams and players.