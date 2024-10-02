A look at this week’s top high school football games:

FRIDAY

Orange Lutheran (4-1) at St. John Bosco (5-0), 7 p.m.

Trinity League play begins, which means the line play will be fierce and the team that can run the ball best to open up the passing game will triumph. St. John Bosco is going with freshman quarterback Koa Malau’ulu because of an injury to starter Matai Fuiava. The Braves’ receivers, led by Madden Williams, are ready, but being able to run the ball will be critical. Orange Lutheran has quarterback TJ Lateef and a veteran offensive line. The pick: St. John Bosco.

Advertisement

Inglewood (5-0) vs. Leuzinger (5-0) at El Camino College, 7 p.m.

Leuzinger’s running vs. Inglewood’s passing should make for a great game. The winner will be one of the top seeds for the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs. Leuzinger’s defense showed it can be physical in a win over Santa Margarita. The pick: Leuzinger.