Matt Coronato’s natural hat trick dooms Ducks in Calgary victory
CALGARY, Canada — Matt Coronato scored a natural hat trick, Dustin Wolf made 30 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Ducks 4-1 on Thursday night.
Coronato gave Calgary a 2-1 lead with 44 seconds left in the second period on a wrist shot from the high slot. He doubled the lead with 3:50 left, scoring off goalie John Gibson’s turnover, and completed the hat trick with an empty-netter with 2:23 to go.
Frank Vatrano opened the scoring for the Ducks midway through the first period. Adam Klapka tied it 15 second into the second.
Gibson stopped 26 shots.
Takeaways
Ducks: Anaheim was 0 for four on the power play.
Flames: Amid trade speculation, winger Andrei Kuzmenko was scratched from Calgary’s game lineup.
Key moment: Coronato scored off Gibson’s clearing gaffe for the late 3-1 lead.
Key stat: Calgary is 23-3-4 when leading or tied after two periods.
Up next: The Ducks host Montreal on Sunday. The Flames end a three-game homestand Saturday night against Detroit.