Gary Bettman paints a very sunny picture of the NHL

The unicorns pranced when Bettman spoke of the tone of labor talks. “We’re in a place in our relationship where we communicate very well. We have constructive and candid dialogue,” Bettman said. “Everybody is going to take a good, hard look in terms of what’s important and what may or may not have to happen. A cold sober look at where we are. … I think at this particular stage in our history and with the opportunities ahead for us, labor peace would be a really good thing. I’ve always thought labor peace would be a really good thing but there were certain things that we had to accomplish.” Those “certain things” include a hard salary cap and an escrow system that is a source of unhappiness among players.