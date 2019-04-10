Hurricanes' 'bunch of jerks' among rising teams in Stanley Cup playoffs

Trotz proved his worth by coaching the low-scoring New York Islanders to second place in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice advantage in the first round against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Islanders split their home games between Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which has terrible sight lines for hockey, and the renovated version of their old home, the Nassau Coliseum. The new building holds only 13,917 fans, but those fans make it feel like thousands more are in the arena. “We really wanted home ice,” goaltender Robin Lehner told the Islanders’ website. “We’ve seen how special the Coli has been with all the fans. It’s going to be a really fun series. They are a good team and it’s going to be a good challenge. If we stick to our game I like our chances.”