What we learned in the NHL last week: Ken Hitchcock is back; Ron Hextall is out

Hitchcock’s retirement from coaching lasted only a few months. Edmonton Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli, desperate to save the season and his job, had no trouble persuading the NHL’s third all-time coaching winner (825 wins) to replace Todd McLellan after the Oilers had negated a solid start by losing six of seven games. The thoughtful and blunt Hitchcock, an Edmonton native, is 1-1-1 since he took over last Tuesday, including an overtime loss at Anaheim and a 5-2 loss to the Kings that was a one-goal game in the final minute. He’s emphasizing defense, a difficult task with the Oilers’ weak defense corps, but he has players’ attention. “I think guys are buying in. Guys are trying to buy in,” said Connor McDavid, winner of the last two NHL scoring titles. “We understand the way he wants us to play and the way that we need to play to be successful and guys are making a conscious effort to do that, but there are still strides to make.” Hitchcock, the Oilers’ eighth coach in 10 years, isn’t intimidated. “I’m really more impressed than I am disappointed,” said Hitchcock, 66, the oldest active NHL coach. “I know I see a group that cares deeply. I see we need to work on some things and I got after it [Sunday] pretty good on the bench a couple times to get people to change their thinking, but I see a lot of things as a coach you’ve got to really like. There’s a willingness to learn. Overall, I’m really excited by the potential and I know we can get better and I know that it’s there.”