What we learned in the NHL last week: Ducks offense struggles

“Everyone wants to put a label on everything all the time. Last week we were the No. 1 team in the league and everyone asked if this was the team I thought we would be and if this was a Cup team and all that kind of stuff,” Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf told reporters in Buffalo. “You have peaks and valleys throughout the year. It’s about maintaining a style of play. The last two games I didn’t think we maintained that style of play.”