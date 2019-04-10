Stanley Cup playoffs: Eastern Conference preview and predictions

Outlook: Tampa Bay tied an NHL record with 62 wins, one of its many spectacular feats. Besides having the best power play and penalty killing, the Lightning scored a league-high 325 goals, the most by any team since 1995-96. They also were the first team in 23 years to have three players score 40 goals, with Kucherov (41), Steven Stamkos (45) and Brayden Point (41). They led the NHL in comeback wins (29) and multi-goal comeback wins (10). Oh, and they outscored Columbus 17-3 in three regular-season games. So you’re saying there’s a chance? Um, maybe not so much. Columbus gambled by keeping impending free agents Panarin and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky at the deadline, hoping for a long playoff run. This feels more like a short sprint.