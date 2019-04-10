Stanley Cup playoffs: Western Conference preview and predictions

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
Power play: Predators 12.9% (31st); Stars 21.0% (11th).
Penalty killing: Predators 82.1% (6th); Stars 82.8% (5th).
Top scorers: Predators, Ryan Johansen 14-50—64; Stars, Tyler Seguin 33-47—80.
Outlook: The Predators ranked No. 1 overall last season but struggled at times this season and had to win their last three games to clinch the Central Division. Wayne Simmonds had one goal and three points in 17 games after being acquired from Philadelphia but can have an influence with his physicality. Nashville’s power play was terrible, but power-play production isn’t essential for playoff success. Stars goalie Ben Bishop led the NHL with a .934 save percentage and was second in goals-against average at 1.98, but his frequent injuries are a reason to worry. The Stars ranked 29th in goals per game at 2.55 and lack depth after Seguin, Alexander Radulov (29 goals, 72 points) and Jamie Benn (27 goals, 53 points). Mats Zuccarello returns from a broken arm.
Pick: Nashville in seven.
Predators vs. Stars
|Series
|Day
|Time (PDT)
|SeriesGame 1
|DayWednesday at Nashville
|Time (PDT)6:30 p.m.
|SeriesGame 2
|DaySaturday at Nashville
|Time (PDT)3 p.m.
|SeriesGame 3
|DayMonday at Dallas
|Time (PDT)6:30 p.m.
|SeriesGame 4
|DayApril 17 at Dallas
|Time (PDT)5 p.m.
|SeriesGame 5*
|DayApril 20 at Nashville
|Time (PDT)TBD
|SeriesGame 6*
|DayApril 22 at Dallas
|Time (PDT)TBD
|SeriesGame 7*
|DayApril 24 at Nashville
|Time (PDT)TBD
Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues
Power play: Jets 24.8% (4th); Blues 21.1% (10th).
Penalty killing: Jets 79.1% (23rd); Blues 81.5% (9th).
Top scorers: Jets, Blake Wheeler 20-71—91; Blues, Ryan O’Reilly 28-49—77.
Outlook: These teams were going in opposite directions as the regular season ended. The Jets’ 2-4-1 slide dropped them out of the Central Division lead, while the Blues won eight of their last 10. The teams’ season series was completed by the time the Blues began to climb out of the bottom spot, so it’s impossible to predict this series based on those results. Wheeler matched his career-best point total and Patrik Laine reached 30 goals despite a ghastly slump. Mark Scheifele (38 goals) and Kyle Connor (34 goals) also are threats. The Blues’ rebirth under interim coach Craig Berube has been led by goalie Jordan Binnington, who compiled a league-best 1.89 goals-against average in 32 games. Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, recovered from hip surgery, has meshed well with Colton Parayko.
Pick: St. Louis in six.
Jets vs. Blues
|Series
|Day
|Time (PDT)
|SeriesGame 1
|DayWednesday at Winnipeg
|Time (PDT)5 p.m.
|SeriesGame 2
|DayFriday at Winnipeg, 6:30
|Time (PDT)6:30 p.m.
|SeriesGame 3
|DaySunday at St. Louis
|Time (PDT)4:30 p.m.
|SeriesGame 4
|DayTuesday at St. Louis
|Time (PDT)6:30 p.m.
|SeriesGame 5*
|DayApril 18 at Winnipeg
|Time (PDT)TBD
|SeriesGame 6*
|DayApril 20 at St. Louis
|Time (PDT)TBD
|SeriesGame 7*
|DayApril 22 at Winnipeg
|Time (PDT)TBD
Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche
Power play: Flames 19.3% (18th); Avalanche 22.0% (7th).
Penalty killing: Flames 79.7% (21st); Avalanche 78.7% (25th).
Top scorers: Flames, Johnny Gaudreau 33-66—99; Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon 41-58—99.
Outlook: Forwards Gaudreau, Sean Monahan (34 goals, 82 points), Elias Lindholm (27 goals, 78 points) and Matthew Tkachuk (34 goals, 77 points) hit career-best totals, and Mark Giordano was second in scoring among defensemen with 17 goals and 74 points. But the Flames’ goaltending is a question because neither David Rittich nor Mike Smith seized the No. 1 job. Can they win by using both? Colorado closed with a 7-1-2 surge to grab the second wild-card spot despite missing injured winger Mikko Rantanen. It’s unclear whether he will be ready for the opener. Goalie Philipp Grubauer played for Washington last season and started the Capitals’ first two games but was benched after giving up eight goals in two games.
Pick: Calgary in five.
Flames vs. Avalanche
|Series
|Day
|Time (PDT)
|SeriesGame 1
|DayThursday at Calgary
|Time (PDT)7 p.m.
|SeriesGame 2
|DaySaturday at Calgary
|Time (PDT)7:30 p.m.
|SeriesGame 3
|DayMonday at Colorado
|Time (PDT)7 p.m.
|SeriesGame 4
|DayApril 17 at Colorado
|Time (PDT)7 p.m.
|SeriesGame 5*
|DayApril 19 at Calgary
|Time (PDT)TBD
|SeriesGame 6*
|DayApril 21 at Colorado
|Time (PDT)TBD
|SeriesGame 7*
|DayApril 23 at Calgary
|Time (PDT)TBD
San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Power play: Sharks 23.6% (6th); Golden Knights 16.8% (25th).
Penalty killing: Sharks 80.8% (15th); Golden Knights 80.9% (14th).
Top scorers: Sharks, Brent Burns 16-67—83; Golden Knights, Jonathan Marchessault 25-34—59.
Outlook: The Sharks lost to the Golden Knights in the second round of last season’s playoffs, but both teams have made changes since then. San Jose acquired puck-moving defenseman Erik Karlsson from Ottawa to complement Burns, who led NHL defensemen in scoring, and Vegas tried to beef up its offense by adding Paul Stastny last summer, Max Pacioretty in September and Mark Stone before the deadline. The Golden Knights are still fast and a good transition team, but their scoring declined in a season when overall scoring went up: They averaged 3.0 goals per game, down from 3.27 in 2017-18. The Sharks tied for second at 3.52 goals per game but their .889 team save percentage ranked last in the NHL.
Pick: Vegas in seven.
Sharks vs. Golden Knights
|Series
|Day
|Time (PDT)
|SeriesGame 1
|DayWednesday at San Jose
|Time (PDT)7:30 p.m.
|SeriesGame 2
|DayFriday at San Jose
|Time (PDT)7:30 p.m.
|SeriesGame 3
|DaySunday at Vegas
|Time (PDT)7 p.m.
|SeriesGame 4
|DayTuesday at Vegas
|Time (PDT)7:30 p.m.
|SeriesGame 5*
|DayApril 18 at San Jose
|Time (PDT)TBD
|SeriesGame 6*
|DayApril 21 at Vegas
|Time (PDT)TBD
|SeriesGame 7*
|DayApril 23 at San Jose
|Time (PDT)TBD