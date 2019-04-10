Stanley Cup playoffs: Western Conference preview and predictions

Outlook: The Sharks lost to the Golden Knights in the second round of last season’s playoffs, but both teams have made changes since then. San Jose acquired puck-moving defenseman Erik Karlsson from Ottawa to complement Burns, who led NHL defensemen in scoring, and Vegas tried to beef up its offense by adding Paul Stastny last summer, Max Pacioretty in September and Mark Stone before the deadline. The Golden Knights are still fast and a good transition team, but their scoring declined in a season when overall scoring went up: They averaged 3.0 goals per game, down from 3.27 in 2017-18. The Sharks tied for second at 3.52 goals per game but their .889 team save percentage ranked last in the NHL.