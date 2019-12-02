Derek Grant scores twice to propel Ducks to victory over Kings

Derek Grant scored two goals, Ryan Miller made 34 saves and the Ducks beat the Kings 4-2 Monday night in the first Freeway Faceoff rivalry game of the season.

Jakob Silfverberg scored his team-leading 10th goal, Hampus Lindholm had three assists, and Carter Rowney had a goal and an assist as the Ducks won for just the third time in 13 games.

Anaheim hung on through a tense third period with a few big saves from Miller, who filled in for the ailing John Gibson, before Grant scored an empty-net goal from center ice with 38 seconds left.

Kurtis MacDermid and rookie Nikolai Prokhorkin scored for the last-place Kings, who have lost four of six after a previous run of solid play. Jack Campbell stopped 16 shots, but his teammates couldn’t catch up in a lively derby.

The 145th regular season meeting of Southern California’s NHL teams arrived at a low point for both franchises. The Kings are mired in last place in the Pacific Division for the second straight season despite a recent run of solid play, while the Ducks began the night just two points above them in seventh.

Highlights from the Ducks’ 4-2 win over the Kings at Honda Center on Monday.

But both teams have been significantly better at home, and the Ducks capitalized on home ice to take a 2-0 lead in the first period.

After the Ducks went ahead in the opening minutes on a rebound goal by Grant, Silfverberg scored a power-play goal midway through the first on passes from fellow Swedes Lindholm and Rickard Rakell.

Rowney scored his fifth goal of the season to put the Ducks up 3-1 just 56 seconds after MacDermid’s shot went through two screens for the Kings’ opening goal. Prokhorkin then scored an exception goal for Los Angeles, splitting two defensemen and driving the net for his fourth career goal in 11 games.