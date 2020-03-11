San Jose Sharks to play games without fans

The San Jose Sharks will play their next three home games at SAP Center as scheduled, but those games will be closed to the general public, according to an announcement issued Wednesday afternoon by Sharks Sports & Entertainment. Those games are March 19 against Montreal, March 21 against Boston, and March 29 against Arizona.

Admission to games will be limited to home and visiting club personnel, credentialed media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff, and NHL officials in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The same policy will apply for the Sharks’ American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, for games scheduled March 17 and March 22.

The ticketing department will work with ticket holders on appropriate credits or refunds for these affected games. Single-game buyers will receive a refund through their point of purchase. We will be communicating to ticket holders, partners and other affected parties with additional information soon.

Advertisement

“The safety of our fans, guests and partners is of the utmost importance. Sharks Sports & Entertainment and SAP Center management greatly appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented time,” the statement said.

All three Sharks games will be broadcast on television on NBC Sports California and via audio feed on the Sharks+SAP Center app, 98.5 FM KFOX and the Sharks Radio Network.