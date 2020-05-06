Ducks sign Christian Djoos and Jani Hakanpaa to one-year, one-way deals

Ducks defensemen Christian Djoos and Jani Hakanpaa each signed a one-year, one-way contract extension that will carry them through the 2020-21 season, the team said Wednesday in a news release.

The terms call for Djoos to earn $1 million and Hakanpaa to get $750,000.

Djoos, who was acquired by the Ducks from the Washington Capitals in February, had a goal and three points in nine games with the Ducks before the season was halted on March 12. He averaged 21 minutes 22 seconds’ ice time per game.

Hakanpaa had a goal in five games with the Ducks this season and averaged 18:07 in ice time.