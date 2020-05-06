Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hockey

Ducks sign Christian Djoos and Jani Hakanpaa to one-year, one-way deals

Ducks defenseman Christian Djoos celebrates scoring against the Minnesota Wild with teammates during the third period at the Honda Center on March 8.
Ducks defenseman Christian Djoos celebrates scoring against the Minnesota Wild with teammates during the third period at Honda Center on March 8.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
By Helene ElliottSports Columnist 
May 6, 2020
5:12 PM
Share

Ducks defensemen Christian Djoos and Jani Hakanpaa each signed a one-year, one-way contract extension that will carry them through the 2020-21 season, the team said Wednesday in a news release.

The terms call for Djoos to earn $1 million and Hakanpaa to get $750,000.

Sports
With hockey on hold, Honda Center parking lot becomes pop-up site for weddings and more
1.jpg
Sports
With hockey on hold, Honda Center parking lot becomes pop-up site for weddings and more
While Ducks hockey is on hiatus because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Honda Center parking lot is being used as site for weddings and food distribution.

Djoos, who was acquired by the Ducks from the Washington Capitals in February, had a goal and three points in nine games with the Ducks before the season was halted on March 12. He averaged 21 minutes 22 seconds’ ice time per game.

Advertisement

Hakanpaa had a goal in five games with the Ducks this season and averaged 18:07 in ice time.

Hockey
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Helene Elliott
Follow Us
Helene Elliott joined the Los Angeles Times’ sports department in 1989. She became the first female journalist to be honored with a plaque in the Hall of Fame of a major professional sport as the 2005 winner of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Elmer Ferguson Award, awarded to writers “who have brought honor to journalism and to hockey.” A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, she has covered 16 Olympics. She recently crossed covering Wimbledon off her bucket list.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement