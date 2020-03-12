Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
NHL suspending its season indefinitely over coronavirus pandemic

An empty Staples Center before the Kings’ game Wednesday night against the Ottawa Senators.
An empty Staples Center before the Kings’ game against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.
(Jack Harris / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
March 12, 2020
10:34 AM
The National Hockey League announced Thursday it is suspending the season indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision comes a day after the NBA announced Wednesday night it was suspending its season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. According to multiple reports, Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive. Early Thursday, California officials called for the cancellation of gatherings of 250 or more people across the state to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Following the NBA’s decision, the NHL released a statement Wednesday that said: “The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus. The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options.”

Major League Soccer and the ATP Tour suspended their seasons on Thursday, and several collegiate conferences, including the Pac-12, Big Ten, Southeastern and Big 12, canceled their men’s basketball tournaments.

Some teams were already barring fans from attending games. The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Wednesday their upcoming home games, starting on Thursday, would be closed to the general public on an order from Ohio’s governor banning large public gatherings.

The San Jose Sharks said three upcoming home games wiould also be played without fans after Santa Clara County (in which the team’s arena is located) issued similar restrictions.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more on the NHL’s decision soon.

Times staff
