Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hockey

Kings assistant general manager Michael Futa to leave organization

Michael Futa will not be retained as Kings assistant general manager
Michael Futa will not be retained as Kings assistant general manager.
(Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)
By Helene ElliottSports Columnist 
May 11, 2020
11:58 AM
Share

Kings assistant general manager Michael Futa, whose work in scouting and development played a key role in building the rosters of their 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup championship teams, will leave the organization following the imminent expiration of his contract.

Futa was promoted to assistant general manager in April 2017, one of the first moves made by Rob Blake after Blake succeeded Dean Lombardi as general manager. Before that, Futa had been the Kings’ vice president of hockey operations and director of player personnel, titles and responsibilities he was given by Lombardi in May 2014 as a way to keep Futa when rival teams expressed interest in hiring him away. Before that, Futa was co-director of amateur scouting. He had worked for the Kings for 13 seasons.

“The LA Kings will not be renewing the expiring contract of Mike Futa. We appreciate his contributions to our organization and are thankful for his effort and dedication,” the club said in a statement. The Kings gave no indication whether they will hire a new assistant GM, promote from within, or leave the position open. Mark Yannetti, director of amateur scouting, is expected to oversee their draft operations.

Hockey
NHL postpones international games planned for 2020-21 season
Florida Panthers v Chicago Blackhawks
Hockey
NHL postpones international games planned for 2020-21 season
The NHL announces it is postponing the Global Series games that were scheduled to be held in the Czech Republic and Finland in the 2020-21 season.
Advertisement

The NHL paused its season March 12 because of the coronavirus outbreak and put players and staffers under an indefinite stay-at-home advisory. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has expressed optimism that the season can be finished and the Stanley Cup can be awarded, but the league is still considering its many options and has not settled on a plan for even a gradual return.

A decision on the timing and possible changes to the draft, which traditionally is held in June, could be made this week.

Hockey
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Helene Elliott
Follow Us
Helene Elliott joined the Los Angeles Times’ sports department in 1989. She became the first female journalist to be honored with a plaque in the Hall of Fame of a major professional sport as the 2005 winner of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Elmer Ferguson Award, awarded to writers “who have brought honor to journalism and to hockey.” A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, she has covered 16 Olympics. She recently crossed covering Wimbledon off her bucket list.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement