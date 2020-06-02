Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hockey

NHL hub city candidates: The pluses and minuses for each of the 10 potential sites

Fans of the New York Rangers walk into T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is one of several potential candidates to serve as a playoff hub for the NHL once games resume.
(L.E. Baskow / Associated Press)
By Helene ElliottSports Columnist 
June 2, 2020
3:30 PM
Share

In choosing two playoff hubs from 10 finalists the NHL will give weight to the trend of COVID-19 cases and the availability of testing. Those numbers remain fluid. Also, it’s unclear if recent looting in the American cities will hurt their bids. Here are key pluses and minuses for all 10:

Chicago: Its location is convenient and being on Central time works for staggering start times for TV. The Blackhawks’ two-sheet practice facility is near the United Center; fine hotels and restaurants are plentiful downtown. A negative: Cook County, which includes Chicago, has been hit hard by the coronavirus.

Columbus: The Blue Jackets’ practice facility is connected to Nationwide Arena, and nearby Ohio State has a top-notch rink. Finding large blocks of hotel rooms could be difficult.

Dallas: Also a central location, but the practice rinks aren’t near downtown or the competition rink, the American Airlines Center.

Advertisement

Hockey
Elliott: L.A. and Staples Center make their case to be a part of NHL’s playoff plan
Staples Center before the final game of the Kings’ 2019-20 season against the Ottawa Senators on March 11.
Hockey
Elliott: L.A. and Staples Center make their case to be a part of NHL’s playoff plan
Los Angeles is one of 10 cities being considered a hub for the NHL’s return. L.A. has held many big events at Staples Center, but its bid is a longshot.

Edmonton: A strong contender if Canada eliminates its requirement that those entering the country self-isolate for 14 days. Rogers Place, opened in 2016, is equipped for technology needs and has sufficient locker room space. An adjacent community rink would provide practice ice. Choosing a Canadian city allows the NHL to honor its roots.

Las Vegas: The reopening of casinos and resorts is making loads of hotel rooms available. T-Mobile Arena hosted the Stanley Cup Final in 2018 and handles big events well, though summer heat would test the refrigeration system. Practice rinks are good but about 30 minutes away. Likely a favorite among players.

Los Angeles: Staples Center would be a neutral site and is accustomed to hosting big events. It has three large team locker rooms, two smaller visitors’ rooms, and “star” rooms for support personnel. There are plenty of hotel rooms across the street at LA Live. The Kings’ practice facility in El Segundo has three ice sheets, one fewer than the NHL wants. Traffic getting there is a big drawback.

Advertisement

Minneapolis-St. Paul: The land of 10,000 lakes has a lot of rinks but lacks hotel space in St. Paul near Xcel Energy Center and the Wild’s practice rink. Playing there would create a buzz among hockey-savvy fans.

Pittsburgh: Strong credentials. Also experienced at handling big events and has many hotels within walking distance of PPG Arena. Practice rinks are about 30 minutes out of town, which doesn’t fit the NHL’s aim of keeping things compact.

Toronto: Center of the Hockey Universe gets big points for being Canadian media capital and having ample hotel space and practice options.

Vancouver: Another favorite road stop for NHL players and a beautiful city. But the lack of practice facilities downtown could be a negative.

Advertisement

Hockey
NHL recognizes Presidents’ Trophy, scoring title and goaltending award winners
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) celebrates with teammates, left wing Brad Marchand (63), defenseman Torey Krug (47), defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (79), and center Joakim Nordstrom (20) after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Hockey
NHL recognizes Presidents’ Trophy, scoring title and goaltending award winners
With the regular season officially over because of the coronavirus outbreak, the NHL recognized the winners of three season awards Thursday.

Hockey
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Helene Elliott
Follow Us
Helene Elliott joined the Los Angeles Times’ sports department in 1989. She became the first female journalist to be honored with a plaque in the Hall of Fame of a major professional sport as the 2005 winner of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Elmer Ferguson Award, awarded to writers “who have brought honor to journalism and to hockey.” A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, she has covered 16 Olympics. She recently crossed covering Wimbledon off her bucket list.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement