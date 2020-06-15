Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hockey

Ducks initiate pay cuts for employees who make more than $75,000 a year

Ducks left wing Nicolas Deslauriers celebrates after a hat trick against the Ottawa Senators on March 10 at Honda Center.
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)
By Helene ElliottSports Columnist 
June 15, 2020
1:28 PM
The Ducks have initiated pay cuts of 20% to 25% for employees whose annual salaries are $75,000 or more across all entities owned by Susan and Henry Samueli, including the Ducks, Anaheim Arena Management, the San Diego Gulls, the Samueli Family office, and the Rinks. The decision reflects the impact the coronavirus outbreak has had in canceling sports, entertainment and other events at Honda Center, which is managed by the Samuelis’ Anaheim Arena Management company.

A club spokesman said slightly fewer than 500 employees were affected. The spokesman also said no employee had been furloughed but a minimal number of jobs had been eliminated as part of a standard restructuring process.

The Ducks’ season ended when the NHL paused the season March 12. The Ducks did not qualify for the expanded 24-team Stanley Cup playoffs.

AEG, which owns the Kings, announced similar salary cuts for employees last week across its sports, concert and venue operations.

Hockey
Helene Elliott

Helene Elliott joined the Los Angeles Times’ sports department in 1989. She became the first female journalist to be honored with a plaque in the Hall of Fame of a major professional sport as the 2005 winner of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Elmer Ferguson Award, awarded to writers “who have brought honor to journalism and to hockey.” A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, she has covered 16 Olympics. She recently crossed covering Wimbledon off her bucket list.

