Kings’ and Ducks’ schedules are altered as NHL releases completed season slate

The upcoming NHL season became a little clearer Monday, when the league released start times for each team’s 56-game schedule.

The majority of the Kings’ and Ducks’ home games — which will be played inside empty arenas to start the season — will begin at 7 p.m.

The Kings’ only alternative home start times are three 6 p.m. puck drops (Feb. 16 and March 5-6), a 5 p.m. start on April 14, and a 3 p.m. start on March 21.

The Ducks’ first two home games on Jan. 18 and 20 will begin at 6 and 6:30 p.m., respectively. All five of their Sunday home games will be earlier starts as well — 5 p.m. on Jan. 24, Jan. 31 and April 11; 6 p.m. on April 4; and 1 p.m. on April 18).

The NHL announced that a Kings-Ducks game at Staples Center originally scheduled for Feb. 3 has been moved up a day to Feb. 2.

Here are both teams’ full schedules:

Kings 2021 schedule

Januray

14, vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.; 16, vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m.; 19, vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.; 21, vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.; 23, at St. Louis, 5 p.m.; 24, at St. Louis, 5 p.m.; 26, at Minnesota, 5 p.m.; 28, at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

February

2, vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.; 5, at Vegas, 7 p.m.; 7, at Vegas, noon; 9, vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.; 11, vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.; 13, vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.; 16, vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.; 18, at Arizona, 6 p.m.; 20, at Arizona, 4 p.m.; 22, at St. Louis, 5 p.m.; 24, at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.; 26, at Minnesota, 5 p.m.; 27, at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

March

5, vs. St. Louis, 6 p.m.; 6, vs. St. Louis, 6 p.m.; 8, at Anaheim, 7 p.m.; 10, at Anaheim, 6:30 p.m.; 12, at Colorado, 6 p.m.; 14, at Colorado, 4 p.m.; 15, vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.; 17, vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.; 19, vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.; 21, vs. Vegas, 3 p.m.; 22, at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.; 24, at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.; 29, at Vegas, 7 p.m.; 31, at Vegas, 7 p.m.

April

2, vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.; 3, vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.; 5, vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.; 7, vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.; 9, at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.; 10, at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.; 12, vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.; 14, vs. Vegas, 5 p.m.; 16, at Colorado, 6 p.m.; 18, at Colorado, 6 p.m.; 20, vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.; 23, vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.; 24, vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.; 26, vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.; 28, vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.; 30, at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

May

1, at Anaheim, 7 p.m.; 3, at Arizona, 7 p.m.; 5, at Arizona, 7 p.m.; 7, vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.; 8, vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.



Ducks 2021 schedule

January

14, at Vegas, 7 p.m.; 16, at Vegas, 7 p.m.; 18, vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m.; 20, vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.; 22, vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.; 24, vs. Colorado, 6:30 p.m.; 26, at Arizona, 6 p.m.; 28, at Arizona, 6 p.m.; 30, vs. St. Louis, 6 p.m.; 31, vs St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.

February

2, at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.; 5, vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.; 6, vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.; 9, at Vegas, 7 p.m.; 11, at Vegas, 7 p.m.; 13, at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.; 15, at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.; 18, vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.; 20, vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m.; 22, at Arizona, 6 p.m.; 24, at Arizona, 6 p.m.; 26, vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.; 27, vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.

March

1, vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.; 3, vs. St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.; 5, at Colorado, 6 p.m.; 6, at Colorado, 5 p.m.; 8, vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.; 10, vs. Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m.; 12, vs. San Jose, 7 p.m. 13, vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.; 16, vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.; 18, vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.; 22, at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.; 24, at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.; 26, at St. Louis, 5 p.m.; 27, at St. Louis, 5 p.m.; 29, at Colorado, 6 p.m.; 31, at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

April

2, vs. Arizona, 7 p.m; 4, vs. Arizona, 6 p.m.; 9, vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.; 11, vs. Colorado, 6:30 p.m.; 12, at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.; 14, at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.; 16, vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.; 18, vs. Vegas, 1 p.m.; 20, at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.; 26, at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.; 28, at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.; 30, vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

May

1, vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.; 3, at St. Louis, 5 p.m.; 5, at St. Louis, 5 p.m.; 7, at Minnesota, 5 p.m., 8, at Minnesota, 5 p.m.