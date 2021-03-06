Ducks defeat Avalanche in overtime to snap nine-game losing streak

Ryan Getzlaf scored on a power play 1:59 into overtime, and the Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Saturday night to snap a nine-game winless streak.

Troy Terry had two goals, Rickard Rakell had a goal and two assists, and Kevin Shattenkirk added a goal and an assist to help the Ducks win for the first time since Feb. 11.

Ryan Miller made 29 saves for his 389th career win, tying him with Dominik Hasek for 14th place in NHL history.

The Ducks got the winner after Mikko Rantanen took a penalty early in overtime. Rakell’s pass to the front of the net was tipped in by Getzlaf to end it. On Friday night in the series opener, Colorado won 3-2 in overtime on Valeri Nichushkin’s goal.

Rantanen had two goals and Brandon Saad and Logan O’Connor scored for the short-handed Avalanche. Hunter Miska stopped 29 shots.

Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon missed his second consecutive game following a hit to the head at San Jose on Wednesday night. Center J.T. Compher was a late scratch with what the Avalanche listed as an upper-body injury.

Matt Calvert, Cale Makar, Bowen Byram and Erik Johnson also are out with upper-body injuries. Johnson was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday.

Rantanen made it 3-2 with a shot from the top of the zone that got by Miller 6:03 of the third. Saad made it 4-2 just 24 seconds later when he crashed the net to tip in a centering pass from Andre Burakovsky.

Terry scored his second goal of the game and fourth of the season at 13:03, and Shattenkirk tied it with his first on the power play with 2:50 to go.

The Ducks lost forward Max Jones in the first period when teammate Jakob Silfverberg’s shot hit him in the face. The Ducks played with just 11 forwards the rest of the way.

The Ducks went ahead on goals by Rakell in the first and Terry in the second, but Colorado rallied to tie it before the second intermission. O’Connor scored on a breakaway midway through the second, and Rantanen got the Avalanche even on the power play with his 11th goal at 17:36, a backhander off of Miller from below the net.

