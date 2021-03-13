Evander Kane scores for third straight game, leads Sharks past skidding Ducks

Evander Kane scored for the third straight game, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and the San Jose Sharks beat the skidding Ducks 3-1 on Saturday night at Honda Center.

Kevin Labanc and Dylan Gambrell also scored for the Sharks, who have their first three-game winning streak this season. That includes victories on consecutive nights during which they have outscored the Ducks 9-1.

Martin Jones had Anaheim’s lone goal, and Ryan Miller made 30 saves. The Ducks, who are in last place in the West Division, have dropped three straight and are 2-5-3 in their last 10 games.

Kane continued his goals streak six minutes into the first period when he went coast to coast and beat Miller with a wrist shot. Three of Kane’s 11 goals this season have come against the Ducks.

After Max Jones tied it for Anaheim at 5:38 of the second period, Labanc put San Jose back on top 55 seconds later with a one-timer that was set up after a pass by Tomas Hertl. Labanc, who had a goal and two assists Friday night, has scored in two straight games for the second time this season.

Gambrell extended the Sharks’ lead to two goals two minutes into the third when he tipped in a loose puck in front of the net for his first goal of the season.

Jones’ goal ended a scoring drought for the Ducks that spanned 119 minutes 59 seconds. He was able to chase a loose puck into the offensive zone, skated up right wing and had a wrist shot that went off Martin Jones’ blocker into the net.

It was Jones’ fourth goal of the season and his first point in eight games. The Ducks had two prime scoring opportunities in the first period but could not convert. Danton Heinen was stopped on a breakaway, and Max Comtois hit the post.

Carter Rowney out 4-6 months

The Ducks announced before the game that center Carter Rowney will miss four to six months after he underwent surgery Friday to repair a medial meniscus tear in his left knee. Anaheim center Derek Grant was scratched from Saturday’s game because of an upper-body injury.

The Ducks will travel to Colorado to face the Avalanche on Tuesday night. Anaheim has a 2-0-2 mark against Colorado.