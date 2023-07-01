Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot watches the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., on Feb. 24.

Squeezed by salary cap limitations but in need of trustworthy goaltending, the Kings signed veteran Cam Talbot to a one-year, $1-million contract soon after the NHL’s free agency period began Saturday. Talbot’s contract includes games-played bonuses potentially worth $1 million.

Talbot, who will be 36 on Wednesday, had a 17-14-2 record in 32 starts for Ottawa last season with a 2.93 goals-against average and .898 save percentage. He compiled a career-best 42 wins for the Edmonton Oilers in 2016-17 while being coached by Todd McLellan, now the Kings’ coach. He will share the goaltending duties with Pheonix Copley, who stepped up to help the Kings reach the playoffs after Cal Petersen and Jonathan Quick faltered.

Joonas Korpisalo, who became the Kings’ No. 1 goalie after they acquired him from Columbus with defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and started every game of their first-round playoff loss to Edmonton, agreed to a five-year, $20-million contract with Ottawa.

Also on Saturday, the Kings signed free-agent forward Trevor Lewis — a member of their 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup championship teams — to a one-year deal worth $775,000. He had nine goals and 20 points for Calgary last season. In addition, they kept forward Jarret Anderson-Dolan by signing him to a one-year, $775,000 contract.

After acquiring center Pierre-Luc Dubois’ eight-year contract last week with its $8.5-million annual cap hit, the Kings had no flexibility to sign or trade for a top-tier goalie. According to capfriendly.com, they’re slightly over next season’s salary cap limit of $83.5 million. Teams are permitted to exceed the cap by 10% during the offseason but must become compliant when the next season begins.

This will be the seventh NHL stop for Talbot, who has a career record of 218-156-36 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.

The Kings began last season with a goaltending tandem of Petersen and Quick. However, both struggled, and Petersen spent most of the season in the minor leagues. The Kings later traded him and defenseman Sean Walker to Philadelphia. They traded Quick to Columbus, which quickly flipped him to Vegas, where he played a mostly backup role in the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship run. Quick agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Rangers on Saturday, and is expected to mentor Igor Shesterkin.