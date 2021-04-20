Kings dominate Ducks 4-1

Andreas Athanasiou and Blake Lizotte each had a goal and two assists and the L.A. Kings defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Anze Kopitar and Carl Grundstrom also scored for the Kings, who had gone 14 games since their last win by at least three goals, against St. Louis on March 17. Cal Petersen made 24 saves.

Cam Fowler scored, Anthony Stolarz made 18 saves and the Ducks lost their third straight.

The teams played in front of about 2,000 fans, who were allowed into the Staples Center for the first time in more than a year due to the pandemic.

The Kings took the lead 5:26 into the first. Grundstrom was hit in the back by Athanasiou’s shot from the point, which sent the puck tumbling in past a bewildered Stolarz for his sixth goal.

Kopitar made it 2-0 at 8:31 of the second with his 10th goal. Drew Doughty’s stretch pass set up the breakaway by Kopitar, who has reached double digits in scoring in each of his 14 seasons in the NHL.

Athanasiou buried a one-timer from the right circle to push the lead to 3-0 at 10:48. It was the third multi-point game for Athanasiou this season.

Lizotte made it 4-0 at 10:50 of the third, putting Athanasiou’s rebound into an open net. Playing in his 103 career game, it was Lizotte’s first three-point game and first with multiple assists.

Fowler got the 4-1 final with his fourth goal at 14:36.

