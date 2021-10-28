Rasmus Kupari, Adrian Kempe score in Kings’ loss to Jets

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice, Kyle Connor had three assists and the Winnipeg Jets used a third-period charge to defeat the L.A. Kings 3-2 on Thursday night.

Andrew Copp had a power-play goal for the Jets, who have won four straight. Eric Comrie allowed two goals on 32 shots in his season debut.

Rasmus Kupari and Adrian Kempe scored, and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings. Los Angeles has not won since beating the Vegas Golden Knights in their opener. The Kings are 0-5-1 in their past six.

The Jets kept pushing with their speed to take advantage of the Kings, who lost defenseman Drew Doughty for at least eight weeks because of a bruised knee and Sean Walker for the season because of a torn ACL and MCL during their recent four-game trip.

Dubois split two Kings and chipped Connor’s pass in to put the Jets ahead 3-2 at 7:35 of the third period. Dubois has six goals and three assists during a six-game point streak, while Connor has seven assists during a five-game streak.

Copp made it 2-2 at 2:07 of the third, tipping in Connor’s pass 24 seconds into a power play.

Winnipeg has scored at least three goals in each of its past six games (4-1-1).

After falling behind 1-0 at 4:07 of the first period on Dubois’ fifth goal, Kupari tied it up 1-1 by scoring on a breakaway at 11:23 after getting behind two Jets. With coach Todd McLellan in search of more production from the bottom six, Kupari centered the third line and provided a lift even, before getting his first goal of the season.

Kempe put the Kings ahead 2-1 at 1:41 of the second period, netting his first goal on a wrist shot from the slot. A productive forecheck put Los Angeles in position to take the lead, with Phillip Danault and Alex Iafallo doing good work to keep the puck in the zone and were rewarded with assists.