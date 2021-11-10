Bob Murray resigns as Ducks general manager, will enter alcohol abuse program

Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigned his job effective immediately and will enroll in an alcohol abuse program, the club announced Wednesday.

Murray, 66, had been put on administrative leave Tuesday based on recommendations of a law firm the Ducks hired to investigate allegations that he had created a toxic workplace by repeatedly shouting at team staffers in an intimidating fashion, sending angry messages to players, and yelling at the coaching staff.

Jeff Solomon will be the Ducks’ interim general manager.

“I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behavior. I vow to make changes to my life, starting with enrolling in a treatment program,” Murray said in a statement released by the Ducks. “I want to thank [owners] Henry and Susan Samueli, and [chief executive] Michael Schulman, as working for them has been one of the highlights of my career. As I step away from the Ducks, I will focus my attention on where it should be: improving my life for the betterment of my family and friends.”

The Samuelis will pay for Murray’s treatment. They said in a statement: “First and foremost, we apologize on behalf of the organization to anyone affected by misconduct from Bob. We expect every member of our organization to be treated with respect and will not stand for abuse of any kind.”

“Bob tendered his resignation [Wednesday] morning, while also informing us of his decision to enter an alcohol abuse program. While we do not condone his conduct, we fully support his efforts to improve his physical and mental health by asking for help. We will now begin a methodical, extensive search for a permanent General Manager to lead us forward. We expect to complete this process no later than next summer.”

Murray was appointed general manager on Nov. 12, 2008 and ranked third in seniority among NHL general managers behind David Poile of Nashville (1997) and Doug Wilson of San Jose (2003). The Ducks missed the playoffs the last three seasons while Murray rebuilt the roster, often with debatable signings and trades, but the team has won five straight games and has been playing at a high level this season.

