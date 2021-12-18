Kings fall behind quickly, lose at Carolina as four-game point streak ends

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jesper Fast scored in the opening two minutes and they each added an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Kings 5-1 on Saturday night.

Brett Pesce, Teuvo Teravainen and Jack Drury also scored for the Hurricanes. Brady Skjei had two assists to help Carolina win for the sixth time in its last seven games. Frederik Andersen stopped 32 shots, improving his career record to 10-1-3 against the Kings.

The Hurricanes (21-7-1) have won both games since their roster was rearranged because of COVID protocols with the top two scorers and captain among those sitting out. Before Saturday’s game, the team learned that Sunday’s home game against Nashville and Tuesday’s game at Boston have been postponed because of COVID outbreaks on those teams.

Blake Lizotte scored late in the second period in his second game back for the Kings (13-11-5) after a five-game absence because COVID protocols. The Kings’ four-game point streak ended.

Carolina’s Jack Drury (72), right, is congratulated on his second-period goal by Brett Pesce (22) and Josh Leivo (41). (Karl B DeBlaker / Associated Press)

Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings. His streak of six straight starts without a regulation loss (4-0-2) ended. He gave up more than three goals for the third time this season.

Carolina playing after having its game at Minnesota on Tuesday night postponed because of the Hurricanes’ COVID situation.

Kotkaniemi’s goal came 37 seconds into the game. Just 59 seconds later, Fast produced a power-play goal.

Drury’s third-period goal gave him two goals in two NHL games.

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick deflects a shot during the second period. He made 28 saves, but his streak of six straight starts without a regulation loss ended. (Karl B DeBlaker / Associated Press)

The Kings put goalie Cal Petersen on the COVID list earlier Saturday. That meant Jacob Ingham from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL was summoned to be the backup. Quick ended up playing in a fifth straight game for the Kings.

Kings: Sunday at Washington to finish a four-game road trip.

Hurricanes: With Sunday’s home game versus Nashville postponed and Tuesday’s game at Boston called off, the next game is slated for Thursday night at Ottawa.