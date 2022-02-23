Viktor Arvidsson scores twice in Kings’ 3-2 win over Coyotes

Viktor Arvidsson scored his second goal of the game with 3:39 left to give the L.A. Kings a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night.

The Kings have won five straight road games and are 7-0-2 in their past nine, with the last two coming in Arizona. The Kings beat the Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday in a game rescheduled from Dec. 27 because of COVID-19.

Blake Lizotte also scored for the Kings, and Cal Petersen made 17 saves for his second consecutive win over Arizona.

Clayton Keller and Loui Erikkson scored for the Coyotes. Scott Wedgewood stopped 33 shots in his second straight start.

The Kings have won their last seven in Arizona and are 7-1-2 in their past 10 games, nine away from home.

Keller scored his 21st goal on a two-on-one break at 6:25 of the first period, beginning a stretch of four goals — two by each team — in a 6:38 span.

Keller took a cross-ice saucer pass from Nick Schmaltz, who drove in from the right wing and found Keller on the opposite side. Keller has points in his last five games and 10 of the last 11.

Lizotte answered 18 seconds later when he redirected a shot from Mikey Anderson into the left side of the net.

Arvidsson scored the Kings’ second goal in 70 seconds for a 2-1 lead, putting a pass from Trevor Moore into the right side of the net after a Coyotes turnover in their end.

Eriksson tied it again at 2-2 at 13:03 when he batted in a puck at chest level past Petersen after Barrett Hayton sent it in front and it bounced off the skate of a Kings defensemen.

Anze Kopitar hit the right post on the Kings’ power play early in the third period, keeping the score tied.