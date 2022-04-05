Column: Ryan Getzlaf to retire at end of season as one of the mightiest Ducks of all

From the time Ryan Getzlaf was 12 years old, through his standout junior hockey career and deep into his evolution into a top-line NHL center with the Ducks, he heard the same advice from nearly every coach. Shoot the puck more often. You’ve got a great wrist shot. Don’t always go with your instinct to pass.

Bruce Boudreau was among the many observers who tried to change Getzlaf’s thinking. “Believe me, as coaches, there’s times during the course of the year we could wring his neck because he doesn’t shoot it,” Boudreau said during the Ducks’ Western Conference final playoff series against Chicago in 2015.

Getzlaf would listen and maybe take a few more shots than usual before reverting to his playmaking mentality. “The only people that don’t tell me are my linemates,” Getzlaf joked a few years ago.

His pass-first philosophy served him well during a distinguished career that began in 2005 with the then-Mighty Ducks and will end in a few weeks with him owning the franchise records for games played, points and — of course — assists.

The Ducks have scheduled a news conference for Tuesday at Honda Center to announce that Getzlaf, who has been the team captain since October 2010 and will be 37 in May, will retire when the regular season ends later this month. Beset by injuries the past few seasons and fighting against the tide in a league ruled by young, speedy legs, Getzlaf has played only 49 games this season, producing three goals and 28 assists for 31 points.

Through 1,150 NHL games — all with the Ducks — Getzlaf has scored 282 goals and earned 731 assists for 1,013 points. His assist total ranks 51st all-time among NHL players and fifth among active players. His point total ranks ninth among active players and 88th all-time. He’s the last player still with the Ducks from their 2007 Stanley Cup championship team.

The Ducks, who have been struggling through a long rebuilding process, are about to miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Getzlaf already holds the franchise records for playoff games played (125), goals (37), assists (83) and points (120).

A native of Regina, Canada, Getzlaf was drafted by the Ducks in the first round and 19th overall in 2003. He was part of a stellar first-round class that made a significant impact on the NHL. It also featured Ryan Kesler, Kings forward Dustin Brown, premier defenseman Ryan Suter, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, forwards Jeff Carter and Zach Parise, and Getzlaf’s long-time right wing, Corey Perry, who was chosen 28th by the Ducks.

Getzlaf and Perry, born six days apart, often were called “the twins” because of their strong connection on the ice and friendship away from the rink. Their collaboration ended in 2019, when the Ducks bought out Perry’s contract and he became a free agent. Perry is now with Tampa Bay.

“That’s always been something I’d take a lot more pride in than any numbers, I think, is being here, being part of this organization forever.” — Ryan Getzlaf

At 6-foot-4 Getzlaf had a long reach in addition to that strong wrist shot and unerring instinct for setting up his wingers. He was chosen to play for Team Canada in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and again in the 2014 Sochi Games, winning gold both times. He appeared in three NHL All-Star Games and ranked in the top 10 in the league in assists seven times. He holds Ducks records for most assists in a season (66, in 2008-09) and most points by a center in a season (91, also 2008-09).

Getzlaf put down roots in Orange County and became part of the community. He and his wife, Paige, who’s from Coto de Caza, have four children. But as the Ducks struggled last season and he neared the end of his eight-year, $66-million contract, Getzlaf allowed then-general manager Bob Murray to explore potential trades that would benefit the Ducks. “Ultimately, I told Bob that if the deal’s right, then you’ve got to do it,” he said before this season began.

Murray had a possible deal but it felt through. Getzlaf was relieved. “There was so much back and forth, where for 10 minutes I’d be so excited to have an opportunity to play for the Cup again,” he said, “and then another 10 minutes would go by and I’d think of everything I’d be leaving behind with the fans, the experience I’ve had with the organization, all that stuff.”

Ducks’ Ryan Getzlaf celebrates with fans after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during Game 1 of the 2007 Stanley Cup finals. (Kevork Djansezian / Associated Press)

He fielded phone calls last summer as a free agent but decided to sign a one-year contract with the Ducks worth $3 million with up to $1.5 million in bonuses. He passed Teemu Selanne for the franchise points record with his 989th point on Oct. 31, on an assist. He reached 1,000 points on Nov. 16 with an assist on a goal by Cam Fowler in a victory over Washington. That win — the team’s eighth in a row — was the high point of the season for him and for the Ducks, who soon slid lower in the Pacific division and out of playoff contention.

With the team career scoring record and 1,000-point milestone past him, the next honor for Getzlaf will be seeing his No. 15 jersey retired at Honda Center alongside Selanne’s 8, Paul Kariya’s 9, and Scott Niedermayer’s 27. It belongs there.

“That’s always been something I’d take a lot more pride in than any numbers, I think, is being here, being part of this organization forever,” Getzlaf said last summer.

It’s rare in the NHL’s salary-cap era for a player to spend 17 seasons with one team. But Getzlaf knew he belonged here, just as he always knew he was a pass-first center. He did it his way, and he did it well.