Late power-play goal by Lightning extends Ducks’ winless streak to six

Brandon Hagel scored the tiebreaking power-play goal with 4:27 to play in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 4-2 victory over the Ducks on Wednesday night at Honda Center.

Mikhail Sergachev and Nikita Kucherov scored early goals, Nicholas Paul added an empty-net goal and Victor Hedman had two assists in Tampa Bay’s third win in four games. Brian Elliott made 19 saves for the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Lightning, who rebounded from a 4-2 loss to the Kings a night earlier during their three-game California road swing.

Hagel scored a goal in his third consecutive game for the Lightning when he fired a shot through traffic and past the glove of John Gibson, who stopped 26 shots in the Ducks’ sixth consecutive loss (0-5-1) since a season-opening win over Seattle.

Troy Terry had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, and Trevor Zegras scored his fourth goal as the Ducks returned from an 0-4-1 road trip with another loss. Terry and Zegras both also took high-sticking penalties in the third period.

Zegras put the Ducks ahead late in the first period with a vicious one-timer on a pass from Dmitry Kulikov. But Sergachev evened it later in the first with a wrist shot through traffic, and Kucherov claimed the lead for Tampa Bay 1:26 after that with a one-timer off a clever cross-ice pass from Hedman.

Anaheim struggled for shots on goal and mere possession throughout the first two periods, yet Terry still tied it late in the second when he stole the puck from Philippe Myers in the circle and whipped a quick shot for his fourth goal.

The Ducks went scoreless on two power play opportunities, stretching their drought to 0 for 19 since the season opener.