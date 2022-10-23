Ducks struggle to capitalize on opportunities in loss to Red Wings

Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Ducks 5-1 on Sunday.

Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0.

Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves.

Larkin snapped a rebound past Gibson for a power-play goal at 2:02 of the first. It was his 150th career goal.

Zegras tied it at 5:31 as he poked a loose puck past Husso.

Perron scored on a power play from the left circle with 6½ minutes remaining in the first with his team-leading fourth of the season.

Veleno redirected the puck past Gibson for his first of the season at 4:07 of the second to make it 3-1.

Kubalik’s shot from the right circle beat Gibson at 4:14 of the third with the Red Wings’ third power-play goal of the game. Soderblom capped the scoring with 5:36 remaining.

Up next for the Ducks: Host Tampa Bay on Wednesday night.