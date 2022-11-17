Advertisement
Share
Hockey

Ducks cannot overcome Kyle Connor’s hat trick in loss to Jets

Ducks goaltender John Gibson stops a shot during the second period against the Detroit Red Wings.
Ducks goaltender John Gibson made 29 saves in the team’s 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
WINNIPEG, Canada — 

Kyle Connor completed a hat trick with 53.5 seconds left to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Ducks on Thursday night.

Connor converted a pass from forward Mark Scheifele, snapping a shot past goalie John Gibson.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots to help the Jets improve to 10-4-1.

Advertisement
Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome, right, celebrates his game-winning goal with center Trevor Zegras during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Hockey

Ducks beat Wings to end three-game skid on Ryan Strome’s OT goal

Ryan Strome scored with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Ducks ended a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry scored for Anaheim. Gibson made 29 saves.

Zegras tied it at 2 with 5:17 left — just 28 seconds after Connor gave Winnipeg a 2-1 edge.

Hockey
Advertisement