Ducks cannot overcome Kyle Connor’s hat trick in loss to Jets

Kyle Connor completed a hat trick with 53.5 seconds left to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Ducks on Thursday night.

Connor converted a pass from forward Mark Scheifele, snapping a shot past goalie John Gibson.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots to help the Jets improve to 10-4-1.

Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry scored for Anaheim. Gibson made 29 saves.

Zegras tied it at 2 with 5:17 left — just 28 seconds after Connor gave Winnipeg a 2-1 edge.