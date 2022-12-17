Lukas Dostal’s 46-save performance backs Ducks to victory over Oilers

John Klingberg scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Lukas Dostal stopped 46 shots and the Ducks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday.

Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Sam Carrick and Cam Fowler also scored for the Ducks, who won in regulation for the just the third time this season. Mason McTavish had two assists.

Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers, who have lost three of four. Leon Draisaitl had two assists and Stuart Skinner finished with 13 saves.

Trailing 3-1 late in the second period, the Oilers pulled within one on the power play with 28 seconds remaining as McDavid put a puck in front and it pinballed around before Nugent-Hopkins shoveled in his 15th. McDavid extended his point streak to 12 games on the play.

Edmonton tied it on a two-man-advantage 2:06 into the third as Leon Draisaitl sent a pass through the seam to give McDavid a wide-open net to shoot for his league-leading 28th.

Anaheim regained the advantage 4-3 at 6:08 as Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard not only gave the puck away but then screened Skinner as Klingberg floated in a long shot for his fourth.

Edmonton started the scoring 5:07 into the game as Nurse fired a long shot from the point that eluded Dostal, Anaheim’s third-string goalie.

Anaheim tied it with 5:23 to play in the first as Carrick had a wide-open net to tap in his first goal of the season thanks to a great setup by McTavish.

The Ducks took a 2-1 lead on the power play with 2:41 left in the opening period as McTavish dropped it back to Fowler and he fired a long shot past Skinner.

Anaheim took a two-goal lead 8:31 into the second as a terrible giveaway by Bouchard at the Ducks’ blueline gave Strome a clear breakaway and he was able to snap in a shot for his eighth.